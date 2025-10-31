Thyroid disorders are among the most common yet misunderstood health conditions in the country. Despite affecting millions, misinformation about causes, symptoms, and treatment continues to circulate online and offline. From weight gain worries to misguided supplement use, doctors say that myths often delay diagnosis and proper care.

This Fact-check Friday, we separate medical fact from fiction with insights from Dr Jatin Kumar Majhi, Consultant – Diabetology and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Can only women get thyroid problems?

Myth: Only women get thyroid problems

Fact: According to Dr Majhi, it is true that thyroid disorders are more common in women, but men are not immune. He explains that in men, subtle symptoms like low energy or mood changes are often missed, leading to delayed or missed diagnoses.

Does thyroid disease always cause weight gain? Myth: Thyroid disease always causes weight gain Fact: Not always. While hypothyroidism (a sluggish thyroid) can slow metabolism and add a few kilos, hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid) can cause weight loss. In reality, most thyroid issues do not drastically change weight, and any gain can be managed with proper treatment, diet, and movement. Can you stop thyroid medication once you feel better? Myth: You can stop thyroid medication once you feel better Fact: Dr Majhi calls this a dangerous assumption. Thyroid medication controls the condition and not cure it. Stopping treatment abruptly can make symptoms worse or cause a hormonal crash. Always speak to your doctor before changing or stopping any thyroid therapy, he advised.

Will iodine supplements cure thyroid problems? Myth: Taking iodine supplements cures thyroid problems Fact: According to Dr Majhi, most people already get enough iodine through their diet and iodised salt. He cautions that too much iodine can actually worsen conditions like Hashimoto's or Graves' disease. Supplements are not a cure and can backfire. Do all thyroid nodules mean cancer? Myth: All thyroid nodules mean cancer Fact: Over 90 per cent of thyroid nodules are non-cancerous. Still, every lump deserves attention. The right approach is to get it checked soon. Early detection ensures peace of mind and, if needed, early treatment. Does thyroid disease always show visible swelling? Myth: Thyroid disease always shows visible swelling or a neck bulge

Fact: The thyroid does not always make itself known. Many thyroid disorders are “silent”, with vague signs like fatigue, dry skin, or irregular periods. Blood tests and scans are the only reliable ways to confirm what’s going on under the skin. Can herbal supplements replace thyroid medication? Myth: Natural or herbal supplements can replace thyroid medication Fact: “No herbal remedy or “detox” has been scientifically proven to replace prescribed thyroid hormones. In fact, some supplements can interfere with medication or even cause side effects if taken unsupervised,” says Dr Majhi. Can thyroid disease make pregnancy impossible? Myth: Thyroid disease makes pregnancy impossible Fact: Dr Majhi says that most women with thyroid disorders can conceive and have healthy pregnancies, provided they are properly treated and monitored. The key is regular hormone checks and medical supervision.

Is it impossible to lose weight with hypothyroidism? Myth: You can’t lose weight if you have hypothyroidism Fact: Weight loss might be slower, but it is possible. Once thyroid levels are stabilised, a balanced diet, protein intake, and regular exercise work as effectively as they do for anyone else. “Blaming every stubborn kilo on the thyroid is an easy trap,” says Dr Majhi. Are thyroid disorders rare in India? Myth: Thyroid disorders are rare Fact: India is one of the global hotspots for thyroid disease. Recent data suggest that self-reported thyroid disorders among Indians aged 15–49 years rose to 2.9 per cent in 2019–21 (National Family Health Survey-V). Other smaller studies suggest a broader prevalence of 10–12 per cent or higher in adult populations. However, deficits in national biomarker surveys mean the true figure may be higher. Because symptoms often mimic other issues, millions remain undiagnosed, silently dealing with fatigue and mood swings they can’t explain.

Will cutting out gluten cure thyroid disease? Myth: Cutting out gluten will cure thyroid disease Fact: Unless you have coeliac disease or gluten sensitivity, there is no evidence that a gluten-free diet helps thyroid health. It can help some autoimmune thyroid patients, but for most, it's unnecessary and nutritionally restrictive. Does a normal TSH mean your thyroid is fine? Myth: If your thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is normal, your thyroid is perfectly fine Fact: TSH is just one piece of the puzzle. Dr Majhi says that for a full picture, doctors also look at Free T3, Free T4, and thyroid antibodies. A normal TSH does not always mean everything is in balance, especially if you are still feeling off.

Do thyroid medicines make you dependent? Myth: Once you start medication, you will become dependent Fact: According to the doctors, medicines like Levothyroxine aren’t addictive and simply replace what your body can’t make. It doesn’t fix the root cause, but it keeps your metabolism and hormones stable. Can apple cider vinegar or turmeric cure thyroid issues? Myth: Home remedies like apple cider vinegar or turmeric can fix thyroid issues Fact: While these may support general wellness, they can’t balance thyroid hormones. They might help digestion or inflammation, but they’re no match for medical therapy. Use them as lifestyle support, not substitutes. Should you avoid exercise if you have thyroid issues? Myth: You must avoid exercise if you have thyroid issues