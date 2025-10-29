India is witnessing a disturbing rise in strokes among young adults, with as many as 15–20 per cent of stroke patients now under the age of 45, according to leading neurologists. The trend marks a sharp departure from the past, when strokes were largely confined to the elderly.

Each year, India records 1.5–1.8 million stroke cases, translating to about 130–170 strokes per 100,000 people, according to a 2023 Lancet report and other recent studies.

Stroke is now the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability in the country. Physicians warn that lifestyle changes, stress, and undiagnosed conditions are putting younger Indians at growing risk.

Changing age profile for strokes Dr Kunal Bahrani, clinical director – neurology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, believes the country’s stroke burden has been climbing steadily despite better awareness and access to emergency care in cities. While survival rates are improving in urban centres thanks to quicker emergency response and better stroke units, the total number of cases continues to rise, said Dr Bahrani. “The biggest factor that decides between recovery and lifelong disability is time. Every minute after a stroke, nearly two million brain cells die, making early hospital arrival absolutely critical,” he said. “A decade ago, most stroke patients were over 60. Today, we’re treating people in their 30s and 40s who never thought they were at risk,” he pointed out.

Globally, less than 10 per cent of stroke cases occur in people under 45, but in India, that number has now doubled. Medical practitioners note that urban professionals, IT workers, and students with erratic sleep schedules and high screen time are showing early vascular risks. Dr Bahrani also pointed out gender differences. “Men tend to have slightly higher incidence, but women often have worse outcomes. Delayed diagnosis and social barriers to seeking care play a major role. Hormonal changes, menopause, and pregnancy-related complications can further elevate women’s risk,” he said. Also read: Doctors debunk 14 dangerous myths about heart disease and fitness

Risk factors for stroke “Modern lifestyles are ageing our arteries faster than our bodies. Factors like early-onset diabetes, hypertension, smoking, air pollution, and chronic stress are driving this surge,” shared Dr Bahrani. Adding to the concern, Dr Amit Kulkarni, senior consultant & lead – neurology & stroke, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, emphasised the strong connection between sleep apnoea and stroke. “Around 50–70 per cent of people who suffer a stroke also have sleep apnoea, often without realising it,” said Dr Kulkarni. “The condition causes a person to snore and wake up repeatedly during the night, leading to oxygen drops and strain on blood vessels. Yet, it remains one of the least recognised stroke risk factors.”

He warned that individuals with diabetes or hypertension who also suffer from undiagnosed sleep apnoea may experience repeated strokes despite taking medication. “Even among younger adults, obstructive sleep apnoea [OSA] is now emerging as a key cause of recurrent strokes. If it goes untreated after an initial stroke, there’s nearly a 50 per cent chance of recurrence within two years,” he cautioned. Spot the warning signs early Dr Bahrani urged young people not to ignore early red flags. Warning signs include - Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the face, arm, or leg

Slurred speech

Blurred vision

Dizziness

Sudden severe headache “Even a brief episode of weakness or slurred speech could be a mini-stroke — a critical red flag before a major one,” he said.

He advised that anyone showing symptoms should rush to a hospital with CT or MRI facilities, as timely treatment can triple recovery chances. Future of stroke care Health experts share that the future of stroke care lies in precision medicine and technology-driven diagnosis. Advancements such as ai-guided imaging and mechanical thrombectomy are transforming treatment outcomes. “New research shows that mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure to remove a blood clot from an artery, can be effective up to 24 hours in select patients, extending treatment windows. Next-generation clot-busting drugs are faster and safer, while AI-guided imaging reduces decision time and errors,” Dr Bahrani said.