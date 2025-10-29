Nearly half of Indians have vitamin D deficiency, showed a study conducted by a leading diagnostic firm based on 2.2 million test results collected over a six-year period.

A nationwide analysis by Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited has revealed that 46.5 per cent of individuals tested across India were vitamin D deficient, while another 26 per cent had insufficient levels.

Based on over 2.2 million test results collected between 2019 and January 2025, the findings highlight widespread vitamin D inadequacy and underscore the need for greater preventive awareness, better nutrition, and regular screening.

The findings suggest that urban living, limited sun exposure, and poor dietary habits, rather than geography alone, are key drivers of vitamin D deficiency in India. The data also show a steady improvement, with national deficiency rates falling from about 51 per cent in 2019-20 to 43 per cent in 2023-24.

Vitamin D deficiency remains particularly high among adolescents and working-age adults, largely due to indoor lifestyles and limited sun exposure. Teenagers (13–18 years), though a smaller share of those tested, showed the highest deficiency rate at 66.9 per cent, underscoring a critical yet under-recognised health concern among India’s youth. The gender gap has narrowed over time, with deficiency levels at 46.9 per cent among women and 45.8 per cent among men, reflecting improved nutrition awareness and diagnostic access for women. Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, “Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most overlooked health challenges in India today. Its effects are silent but far-reaching, impacting bone health, immunity, and overall well-being.”