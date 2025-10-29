Home / Health / Nearly half of Indians tested suffer from vitamin D deficiency: Study

Nearly half of Indians tested suffer from vitamin D deficiency: Study

Vitamin D deficiency remains particularly high among adolescents and working-age adults, largely due to indoor lifestyles and limited sun exposure

vitamin D
Excessive use of vitamin D supplements may lead to heart and kidney problems. (Photo: Adobestock)
Aneeka Chatterjee
Oct 29 2025
Nearly half of Indians have vitamin D deficiency, showed a study conducted by a leading diagnostic firm based on 2.2 million test results collected over a six-year period.
 
A nationwide analysis by Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited has revealed that 46.5 per cent of individuals tested across India were vitamin D deficient, while another 26 per cent had insufficient levels.
 
Based on over 2.2 million test results collected between 2019 and January 2025, the findings highlight widespread vitamin D inadequacy and underscore the need for greater preventive awareness, better nutrition, and regular screening.
 
The findings suggest that urban living, limited sun exposure, and poor dietary habits, rather than geography alone, are key drivers of vitamin D deficiency in India. The data also show a steady improvement, with national deficiency rates falling from about 51 per cent in 2019-20 to 43 per cent in 2023-24.
 
Vitamin D deficiency remains particularly high among adolescents and working-age adults, largely due to indoor lifestyles and limited sun exposure. Teenagers (13–18 years), though a smaller share of those tested, showed the highest deficiency rate at 66.9 per cent, underscoring a critical yet under-recognised health concern among India’s youth. The gender gap has narrowed over time, with deficiency levels at 46.9 per cent among women and 45.8 per cent among men, reflecting improved nutrition awareness and diagnostic access for women.
 
Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, “Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most overlooked health challenges in India today. Its effects are silent but far-reaching, impacting bone health, immunity, and overall well-being.”
 
Regionally, the study revealed marked variations across India. South India reported the highest vitamin D deficiency at 51.6 per cent, with Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu each exceeding 50 per cent. Central India followed at 48.1 per cent, while North India stood at 44.9 per cent. West India, including Maharashtra (42.9 per cent), showed comparatively better sufficiency levels, and the North-East recorded the lowest deficiency at 36.9 per cent, likely due to more outdoor lifestyles and diverse diets.
 
Kirti Chadha, chief scientific and innovation officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, “Vitamin D plays a central role in bone mineralisation, muscle function, and immune regulation. Its deficiency often remains unnoticed until it leads to fatigue, weakness, or recurrent illness. Testing of calcium and parathyroid hormone levels is crucial to arrive at a conclusive cause of vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency. At Metropolis, we blend scientific precision, automation, and patient education with an aim to strengthen preventive healthcare and accurate treatment decisions.”

Oct 29 2025

