Home / Health / Top 10 health check-ups every Indian mother over 40 should get now

Top 10 health check-ups every Indian mother over 40 should get now

These essential tests-from blood pressure to bone density-can detect silent risks early and help your mother stay healthier, stronger, and more active in her 40s and beyond

women holding elder

Regular screening is part of preventive care, especially for women over 40. (Photo: Adobestock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Is your mom’s birthday around the corner? Or maybe there’s no occasion at all, but you still want to show her how much she means to you. Whatever the reason, there’s no better gift than the gift of good health. If your mother is over 40, now is the perfect time to encourage her to get a few essential health check-ups done. These tests can catch hidden health risks early and help her stay strong, energetic, and happy for years to come. So skip the usual gifts this time, and give her something truly meaningful: the chance at a longer, healthier life.
 
 
Why do women over 40 need regular health check-ups?
 
According to doctors, with age, women’s bodies undergo many changes—hormonal shifts, slower metabolism, increased stress, and sometimes silent health risks like high blood pressure or bone loss. Regular check-ups help detect these problems early so they can be managed or treated before turning into something serious.
 
5 essential medical tests every mother should get
 
1. Blood pressure check 

High blood pressure often has no symptoms, which is why it is called a silent killer. Left unchecked, it can damage the heart, kidneys, and arteries, increasing the risk of stroke or heart disease.
 
Ideal range: 120/80 mmHg or lower
 
Cost: Often free at clinics or during a general consultation
 
2. Lipid profile (cholesterol test)
 
This test checks both good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol. Too much bad cholesterol can clog arteries and lead to heart attacks.
 
When to get it: Annually after age 40 or more often with family history
 
Cost: ₹300–₹1,600 depending on the lab
 
3. Mammogram and breast ultrasound
 
Breast cancer is common but highly treatable if caught early. Mammograms are X-rays of the breast and advised after age 40, even without symptoms.
 
Cost: ₹2,150–₹3,800 depending on hospital and type
 
4. Bone density test (DEXA scan)
 
After menopause, women are more prone to osteoporosis, making bones brittle and increasing fracture risk.
 
Why it matters: Early detection allows for treatment or supplements
 
Cost: Around ₹6,200
 
5. Vitamin D test
 
Low Vitamin D can lead to fatigue, bone pain, mood changes, and lowered immunity.
 
Why it matters: Indoor lifestyles and pollution contribute to widespread deficiency in India
 
Cost: ₹2,800
   
Additional screenings to consider for overall health
 
According to Dr M K Singh of Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, these additional screenings help build a holistic picture of health:
 
  • Blood sugar (Fasting or HbA1c) – for early diabetes detection
  • Thyroid profile – for fatigue, weight fluctuations, and mood
  • Pap smear and gynaecological exam – for cervical cancer screening
  • Liver & kidney function tests (LFT/KFT) – for internal organ health
  • CRP & Interleukin-6 markers – indicators of heart inflammation
 
How much do these tests cost in India?
 
Prices vary by city and package. Here’s a quick look at the average:
 
Test                                    Estimated Cost (₹)
 
Blood pressure                     Free
 
Lipid profile                        300–1,600
 
Mammogram                     2,150–3,800 
 
Bone density test               6,200
 
Vitamin D                           2,800
 
HbA1c (diabetes)               1,250
 
Thyroid profile                    1,450
 
Pap smear                         500–3,000
 
LFT/KFT                            1,550 each
 
Routine health package    3,000–7,000
 
Many labs offer bundled health screening packages with discounts.
 
When should you get these tests done?
 
Doctors recommend not waiting for symptoms to appear. Regular screening is part of preventive care, especially for women over 40. Early action ensures longer, healthier, more active lives.
 
Your mom has spent her life taking care of everyone. Now it’s time to help her take care of herself. 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

