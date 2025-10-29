Don’t fall for the “high-protein” label
Protein heroes that go easy on your wallet
- Eggs: A single egg offers about 6 g of protein - simple, versatile and quick to cook.
- Paneer (cottage cheese): A 100 g portion gives around 18 g protein, making it ideal for vegetarians.
- Dahi or curd: Full of probiotics and protein, especially when made from toned or double-toned milk.
- Lentils (dal): A bowl of cooked dal gives about 9 g protein, plus fibre and iron.
- Soy chunks and tofu: Rich in plant-based protein (over 25 g per 100 g), great for variety.
- Peanuts and chickpeas: Pocket-friendly snacks that double up as protein boosters.
- Boiled chicken: 25 to 31 grams of protein per 100g
- Fish: A 100-gram serving of fish typically contains between 15 to 25 grams of protein
The problem with pricey powders and bars
Simple ways to up your protein naturally
- Add curd or buttermilk to every meal.
- Snack on roasted chana, nuts or boiled eggs instead of fried or packaged snacks.
- Combine dal with rice or other protein-rich sources to create a complete amino acid profile.
- Start your day with oats cooked in milk and topped with seeds for a protein-rich breakfast.
- For non-vegetarians, include fish, chicken or eggs a few times a week.
