Protein has become the latest buzzword in health and fitness. Supermarket shelves and online stores are now filled with protein bars, powders and even high-protein coffees, all promising to fuel your workouts and keep you fuller for longer. But are they really worth the price tag?

Recent studies from the UK and Australia suggest many such products are overpriced and underdeliver on actual nutrition. The same logic applies here in India, where affordable, natural protein options are already part of our daily diet.

Don’t fall for the “high-protein” label

Shiny black packaging and bold claims can make products look healthier than they are. Many so-called high-protein snacks contain only a few extra grams of protein compared to their regular counterparts, yet cost twice as much.

For instance, a “protein” chocolate bar may give you 10–12 g of protein, but so will two boiled eggs or a bowl of curd and sprouts, at a fraction of the cost. “Always check the nutrition label and focus on the grams of protein per serving, not the marketing claims. Many ultra-processed protein products, such as bars and ready meals, may contain additives, excess salt, and refined ingredients that carry additional health risks,” says Dr Anshu Chaturvedi, Head, Department of Dietetics, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. Protein heroes that go easy on your wallet You don’t need fancy supplements to meet your protein goals.

A single egg offers about 6 g of protein - simple, versatile and quick to cook. Paneer (cottage cheese): A 100 g portion gives around 18 g protein, making it ideal for vegetarians.

Full of probiotics and protein, especially when made from toned or double-toned milk. Lentils (dal): A bowl of cooked dal gives about 9 g protein, plus fibre and iron.

Rich in plant-based protein (over 25 g per 100 g), great for variety. Peanuts and chickpeas: Pocket-friendly snacks that double up as protein boosters.

25 to 31 grams of protein per 100g Fish: A 100-gram serving of fish typically contains between 15 to 25 grams of protein These staples not only cost less but also come without additives, preservatives or excess sugar, unlike many imported “high-protein” snacks.

The problem with pricey powders and bars Protein bars and shakes are convenient, but they’re not always the smartest buy. A single protein bar can cost ₹200-300, delivering only about 15-20 g protein. In comparison, the same amount of protein can come from three eggs or 100 g of paneer under ₹100. "The 'high-protein' processed food market often charges premium prices for inferior bioavailability. A ₹200 protein bar giving 20 grams might cost ₹10 per gram, while eggs often provide better-absorbed protein at a fraction of that cost," says Sid Das, co-founder of eGenome.ai, a predictive health technologies firm.

Simple ways to up your protein naturally For everyday consumers seeking budget-friendly protein, experts say the approach is threefold: Prioritise whole foods: Eggs, dairy, lentils and seasonal pulses offer the best nutritional value for your money. Personalise your intake: Your ideal protein sources are unique to you. Genomic testing can help reveal which foods your body absorbs and utilises most efficiently. Time it right: Align your protein intake with your body’s natural rhythm, spreading it evenly through the day supports better absorption and muscle repair. If you want more protein for less, look no further than your kitchen: