Raw egg mayo banned in Tamil Nadu: Here's what makes it risky for health

Love dipping your fries in that creamy dollop of mayo? If you’re in Tamil Nadu, you might have to hold the mayo—at least the kind made with raw eggs. The state government has banned the production and sale of raw egg mayonnaise for a year, citing serious health risks. That silky spread can become a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli if not prepared or stored properly. But what exactly makes it risky, and should you be worried about your favourite sandwich sauce?

The ban, which came into effect on April 8, was notified under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).

“It has come to the notice that a number of food business operators use raw egg for preparation of mayonnaise. Improper preparation and storage facilitates contamination by microorganisms, which creates public health risk—particularly by Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes,” said a gazette notification issued by R Lalvena, Principal Secretary / Commissioner of Food Safety.

Mayonnaise is a smooth, flavourful blend created by emulsifying egg yolk with vegetable oil, vinegar, and selected spices. Often used as a dressing or dip, it complements a variety of foods.

Why experts say mayonnaise poses deeper health risks than just bacteria

ALSO READ | How India's vaccine programme ensures access for all, even remote areas While the immediate concern driving the ban is foodborne illness, Dr Rohit Mehtani, Senior Consultant in Digestive Diseases, Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, believes the real health threat of mayonnaise goes much deeper.

“Mayonnaise, whether commercial or homemade, is one of the most calorie-dense condiments in a modern diet,” Dr Mehtani says. “A single tablespoon can carry nearly 90–100 calories, primarily from fats. In Indian urban diets, where processed foods and sedentary lifestyles already dominate, such hidden calorie sources only worsen the burden of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and metabolic syndrome—two fast-rising public health threats.”

Also Read

He warns that mayonnaise-rich foods like burgers, sandwiches, pasta salads, and snacks are strongly linked to visceral fat buildup and insulin resistance. “At Amrita Hospital, we are increasingly seeing younger patients presenting with early-stage fatty liver, often with no alcohol history but clear dietary imbalances,” he adds.

How raw egg mayonnaise can cause Salmonella and Listeria infections

When it comes to bacterial contamination—the kind the Tamil Nadu government is targeting—Dr Mehtani acknowledges the concern, particularly in street food or unregulated kitchens.

ALSO READ | Liver myths busted: What about detox water, turmeric, alcohol, fruit juice? “Microbial contamination from raw egg mayonnaise, especially Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes, is a valid concern, especially in unregulated eateries,” he says. “But such cases are rare in proportion to the more chronic damage these condiments cause to the liver and metabolic system.”

He also notes that most large commercial brands use pasteurised eggs and follow safety standards that minimise bacterial risks. “Most commercial mayonnaise brands in India use pasteurised eggs and maintain safe pH levels, which greatly reduce the risk of bacterial growth,” Dr Mehtani explains.

Tips to consume mayonnaise safely and reduce health risks

Rather than fear mayo solely because of food poisoning, Dr Mehtani advises a more holistic view of its overall health impact. He offers a few simple guidelines:

Portion sizes matter: “Condiments add up. Be conscious of how much mayo is going into your meals.”

“Condiments add up. Be conscious of how much mayo is going into your meals.” Read the label: “Look for low-fat, eggless, or olive oil-based alternatives that are lower in calories.”

“Look for low-fat, eggless, or olive oil-based alternatives that are lower in calories.” Consider your lifestyle: “For those with a sedentary lifestyle or prediabetes, even occasional indulgence in high-calorie condiments can have outsized metabolic consequences.”

Is banning raw egg mayonnaise enough to protect public health?

From a clinical standpoint, Dr Mehtani calls the Tamil Nadu government’s move “commendable, but perhaps incomplete.”

“Banning raw egg mayonnaise may reduce acute food poisoning incidents. However, a more impactful intervention would be public education on the long-term metabolic harms of high-fat, high-calorie processed foods,” he says.