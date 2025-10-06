What is the toxic DEG found in Coldrif cough syrup: All you need to know

What are DEG and EG, and why are they dangerous?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) are industrial solvents widely used in antifreeze, paints, brake fluids, and plastics. They have no therapeutic role in medicines but can enter pharmaceutical formulations when contaminated or cheaper industrial-grade raw materials are used instead of pharmaceutical-grade excipients such as glycerine or propylene glycol.

Once ingested, DEG and EG break down into toxic metabolites that damage the kidneys, liver, and nervous system, says WHO.

Symptoms of poisoning include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Drowsiness

Reduced urination

In children, this can escalate rapidly to acute kidney failure, seizures, and death.