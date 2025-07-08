Can sunlight alone meet your Vitamin D requirement? Study explains

Sun exposure alone may not be enough to maintain healthy Vitamin D levels throughout the year, according to recent research. The study highlighted that even with regular sunlight; many people may not reach or sustain the recommended Vitamin D levels, especially those with higher body fat or limited sun exposure.

The study titled ‘Vitamin D—is the sun enough for us?’, published recently in Nutrition & Metabolism (2025), emphasised the need for Vitamin D supplementation to support long-term health.

How much sunshine needed for vit D?

To achieve sun exposure, most experts recommend spending 5 to 30 minutes in the sun, several times a week, between 10.30 am and 4 pm. However, the study showed that this may not be enough, depending on your skin tone, location, and the time of year.

Can your body store vit D from summer for the whole year? Researchers found that even with regular summer sun, your levels can drop significantly by winter. The study mentioned that the Vitamin D made from summer sun exposure doesn't last all year. While your body stores Vitamin D in fat and muscle, this reserve may deplete faster than you think. How skin colour tone, and fat affect Vitamin D absorption People with darker skin need more sun exposure to make the same amount of Vitamin D as those with lighter skin. The melanin in darker skin acts like a natural sunscreen, slowing Vitamin D production.

Additionally, obesity can trap Vitamin D in body fat, making it less available to your bloodstream. This means people with higher body fat may need larger Vitamin D doses to achieve the same blood levels as someone with a lower body fat percentage. On the other hand, active muscles can release stored Vitamin D more effectively, which highlights the importance of regular exercise for Vitamin D metabolism. Can your sunscreen lotion block your Vitamin D? Many people worry that wearing sunscreen might block Vitamin D production. Studies suggest that while sunscreen can reduce Vitamin D synthesis, about 15 per cent of UV rays still penetrate the skin, allowing some Vitamin D production. Dermatologists still recommend wearing sunscreen to protect against skin cancer and suggest getting Vitamin D from food and supplements instead.