When play turns harmful: How excessive mobile gaming affects young minds

Mobile gaming is woven into everyday childhood, offering fun, competition, and a sense of connection. As smartphones become more accessible and games more immersive, concerns are growing about what happens when playtime quietly turns into prolonged screen dependency.

In recent years, there have been deeply concerning reports linking excessive and uncontrolled gaming to severe real-world consequences, including instances of self-harm, violence, financial exploitation and online predatory behaviour, underscoring the urgency of addressing the issue with care and responsibility. Mental health experts warn that while gaming itself is not the enemy, excessive and unsupervised use can begin to affect a child’s emotional balance, behaviour and overall wellbeing.

When play starts shaping emotions According to Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, excessive gaming can overstimulate the brain’s reward system, especially in children whose emotional control systems are still developing. “Excessive gaming overstimulates the brain’s reward system, leading to frequent dopamine spikes,” he explains. Over time, this can reduce a child’s ability to regulate emotions, making them more irritable, reactive or restless, particularly when asked to stop playing. Fast-paced and competitive games can further heighten anxiety, as children feel constant pressure to win or stay connected online, while everyday challenges begin to feel less rewarding by comparison. When gaming becomes the main source of pleasure or stress relief, children may struggle to cope with frustration or disappointment in healthier ways.

Clinical psychologist Dr Jaya Sukul, Founder of Headspace Healing, Noida, adds that excessive gaming can narrow a child’s emotional world. “They slowly move away from the reality of the world and zoom into their game world,” she says, explaining that winning or losing games begins to strongly dictate anxiety levels and emotional responses. This tunnel vision can weaken real-life emotional control and resilience. Early warning signs parents should not ignore Problematic gaming habits rarely appear overnight. Instead, experts say there are subtle red flags that parents and caregivers should watch for. Dr Murali Krishna notes that warning signs include

Preoccupation with gaming

Lying about screen time

Irritability when devices are removed

Noticeable loss of interest in outdoor play or hobbies

Declining academic performance

Disturbed sleep

Social withdrawal Dr Sukul highlights behavioural changes such as the inability to stop playing until a win is achieved and changes in appetite. Using gaming as an emotional escape from stress, loneliness or low mood is another sign that habits may be turning unhealthy. Why sleep, attention and learning take a hit Extended gaming sessions, especially late at night, can disrupt sleep cycles. Screen exposure and mental stimulation delay sleep onset and suppress sleep hormones, which directly affects attention, memory and emotional regulation the next day.

Poor sleep can leave children impulsive, easily distracted and less able to focus in school, while long gaming hours also reduce time spent on reading, physical activity and structured learning. Over time, this imbalance can contribute to learning difficulties and reduced attention spans. Dr Sukul points out that gaming triggers excessive dopamine (feel-good hormone) and cortisol (stress hormone) release, which can drive addiction and lower emotional resilience. Hormonal changes linked to prolonged gaming may also increase anxiety, irritability and anger-related behaviour. How does gaming impact social development? While many games offer online interaction, experts stress that digital communication cannot replace real-world social learning. Excessive gaming limits opportunities for face-to-face conversations, emotional expression and conflict resolution.

Children may struggle to read social cues or show empathy, and offline friendships can suffer as a result. Dr Murali Krishna explains that over time, this may lead to social discomfort, reduced confidence and emotional distance from family members. Dr Sukul adds that when the brain becomes accustomed to the high stimulation of gaming, real-life interactions may feel dull or stressful, further discouraging children from engaging socially offline. Who is most at risk and why? Although all children can be affected, some are more vulnerable. Children with anxiety, attention difficulties, low self-esteem or social challenges may turn to gaming as an emotional refuge. Introverted or shy children, those facing bullying, or those growing up in highly pressured or emotionally disconnected home environments are particularly at risk.

Dr Rakshay Shetty, Clinical Director and Pediatric Services Head, Rainbow Children Hospital, Marathahalli, explains that children are more susceptible to gaming addiction because their brains have not yet fully developed the control systems needed for decision-making. Many games are deliberately designed to keep players engaged through rewards, levels and social recognition, which can deepen dependence. Some children begin tying their self-worth to in-game success, making them emotionally distressed when performance drops or access is restricted. Dr Shetty warns that prolonged emotional neglect and lack of supervision can contribute to depression, loneliness and, in severe cases, self-harm. Finding balance without bans Experts agree that banning games outright is rarely effective. Instead, balance, supervision and emotional connection are key. Helpful strategies include: