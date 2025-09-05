New study links artificial sweeteners to faster brain ageing risks

A recent large-scale study published in the journal Neurology suggests that frequent consumption of artificial sweeteners – commonly found in diet sodas, flavoured waters and low-calorie desserts, may accelerate cognitive decline, effectively ageing the brain by around 1.6 years.
What did the study uncover?
Researchers tracked more than 12,700 Brazilian adults, averaging 52 years old, over a period of eight years.
The study, titled ‘Association between consumption of low- and no-calorie artificial sweeteners and cognitive decline’, assessed participants’ dietary intake at the start and administered cognitive tests on multiple occasions.
Participants were divided into three groups based on sweetener intake – low, medium and high (191 mg per day).
Individuals in the highest sweetener-intake group displayed a 62 per cent faster cognitive decline, ageing the brain by 1.6 years, compared to those in the lowest sweetener intake category.
Those in the middle-tier of consumption still exhibited a 35 per cent faster cognitive decline, corresponding to about 1.3 years of brain ageing.
Faster brain ageing was observed in high sweetener intake participants (Photo: AI generated)
Which sweeteners were examined?
The study examined several common artificial and low-calorie sweeteners:
Aspartame
Saccharin
Acesulfame-K
Erythritol
Xylitol
Sorbitol
The study noted that tagatose, a rare sugar found naturally in a few plants, was not linked to any such effect.
Why is this important?
Artificial sweeteners have long been touted as healthier alternatives to sugar, especially in the context of weight control or diabetes management. The sweeteners studied were found in flavoured water, low-calorie desserts, sodas and energy drinks. This observational study, raises serious concerns that regular consumption may pose long-term risks to brain health.
“Low and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar. However, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time,” said the study’s lead author Claudia Kimie Suemoto, of the University of São Paulo in Brazil.
Experts propose further research, including brain imaging and mechanistic studies looking at neuroinflammation, gut-brain interactions and other biological pathways.
This study challenges the assumption that low-calorie sweeteners are inherently benign. For many, especially those in midlife or living with diabetes, reconsidering daily sweetener intake may be a prudent step to support long-term cognitive wellbeing. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
