WHO urges nations to make infertility services equitable and accessible

Infertility, long treated as a private struggle and an expensive medical battle, is now firmly on the global public-health agenda. The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever global guideline on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, a step aimed at making fertility care safer, fairer and within reach for millions who currently face stigma, delays or unaffordable treatment.

What is the scale of infertility and why does it matter?

The WHO defines infertility as the “failure to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.” It affects about one in six people of reproductive age, and an estimated 17.5 per cent of people experience infertility at some point in their lives, underscoring how widespread the issue is.

“Infertility is one of the most overlooked public health challenges of our time and a major equity issue globally,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Millions face this journey alone — priced out of care, pushed toward unproven treatments, or forced to choose between their hopes of having children and their financial security,” he added. Beyond the medical struggle, infertility carries a deep emotional and social burden. Individuals and couples often face stigma, isolation and anxiety. Women are particularly vulnerable, with 36 per cent of those experiencing infertility exposed to intimate partner violence annually. The cost of fertility care adds significant pressure. In many settings, treatments are paid privately, and a single IVF cycle can exceed the average annual household income, pushing families into debt or stopping treatment altogether.

How does WHO emphasise prevention? Rather than focusing solely on advanced treatment, WHO stresses prevention and early education. The guideline recommends integrating fertility awareness into schools, primary health care and reproductive health services. To reduce risk, WHO urges attention to factors such as untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tobacco use and unhealthy lifestyle habits. Healthy changes, including balanced diet, regular exercise and quitting smoking, are encouraged for people planning or trying to conceive. “The prevention and treatment of infertility must be grounded in gender equality and reproductive rights,” said Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of WHO’s Department of Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, and the United Nations’ Special Programme on Human Reproduction (HRP). “Empowering people to make informed choices about their reproductive lives is a health imperative and a matter of social justice,” she added.

What does the guideline recommend for diagnosis and treatment? The guideline outlines clear, evidence-based clinical pathways for diagnosing common causes of infertility in both men and women. It recommends starting with less invasive, resource-appropriate methods, such as fertility counselling and awareness of fertile periods, before progressing to interventions such as intrauterine insemination or IVF. Importantly, the guideline does not limit fertility care to assisted reproduction techniques. It encourages broad inclusion of fertility counselling, reproductive education and clinical treatment within national health systems. Why does WHO emphasise emotional support and equity? Recognising the psychological burden associated with infertility, the guideline recommends that fertility care services include access to psychosocial support, helping individuals and couples cope with anxiety, depression or feelings of isolation.