World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, history, significance, facts you need to know

As the world marks World AIDS Day 2025, the focus is on transforming the HIV response through stronger funding, inclusive care and renewed commitment to ending AIDS by 2030

World AIDS Day 2025
World AIDS Day 2025 highlights the push to transform the global HIV response. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1 to raise awareness about the HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)/AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) epidemic, honour those who have lost their lives to HIV-related illnesses, and stand in support of people living with the virus.

What is the history and significance of World AIDS Day?

It was first marked in 1988 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and has since become a platform for governments, communities and individuals to unite in the fight against the disease.

What is the theme for World AIDS Day 2025?

The official theme is “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.” It is a call to stem the damage from recent funding and service interruptions and to rethink how HIV programmes are financed, delivered and protected by rights-based law.

HIV vs AIDS: What’s the difference?

HIV
  • HIV is the virus that enters the body and attacks the immune system.
  • A person can live with HIV for years without symptoms, especially with treatment.
AIDS
  • AIDS is the most advanced stage of HIV infection.
  • AIDS develops when HIV has severely weakened the immune system, leading to opportunistic infections and certain cancers.
It is important to note that not everyone with HIV develops AIDS, and effective antiretroviral therapy can prevent progression.  ALSO READ | One shot every six months: India could change HIV prevention forever

How big is the global problem right now?

Despite significant progress since the 1990s, HIV remains a major global public-health challenge. According to UNAIDS’ global fact sheet, at the end of 2024 an estimated 40.8 million people were living with HIV worldwide, with about 1.3 million new infections and roughly 630,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2024.

How is India doing in its HIV response?

According to the India HIV Estimates 2023, published by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
  • People living with HIV (PLHIV) in India (2023): approximately 2.54 million
  • Adult prevalence (15–49 years): approximately 0.2 per cent
  • Estimated new infections (annual): roughly 66,400 (a decline of about 44 per cent since 2010)

What do the latest medical advances mean for people today?

According to UNAIDS, modern science has turned HIV from a near-certain fatal disease into a manageable chronic condition.
  • U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable): People on effective antiretroviral therapy (ART) who maintain an undetectable viral load do not sexually transmit HIV.
  • Long-acting injectables: Monthly or bi-monthly ART injections reduce the burden of daily pills.
  • PrEP and PEP: Pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis are powerful tools for preventing infection.
  • Diagnostics, vaccine and cure research: Faster tests and gene-therapy trials provide cautious optimism, though a widely available vaccine or cure is not yet available.
UNAIDS stresses that these advances only help if people can access them consistently.

Who is most at risk of HIV today?

Anyone can get HIV, but higher risk is seen where prevention and care are weak. Groups include:
  • people with multiple sexual partners
  • men who have sex with men
  • people who inject drugs
  • sex workers
  • people with limited access to confidential testing and care

How does HIV spread and how does it not?

HIV spreads through:
  • specific bodily fluids during unprotected sex
  • sharing contaminated injecting equipment
  • mother-to-child transmission without treatment
  •  unscreened blood products
It does not spread through hugging, sharing food, mosquito bites or casual contact.

What can individuals do today to prevent HIV?

UNAIDS urges people to:
  • use condoms and consider PrEP if at ongoing risk
  • avoid sharing needles and seek harm-reduction services
  • get tested regularly as early diagnosis saves lives
  • support people living with HIV with dignity
If you think you have had a recent exposure, UNAIDS advises seeking PEP within 72 hours.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

