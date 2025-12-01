Home / Health / Birth control in HIV: What women can safely use and what doctors warn about

Birth control in HIV: What women can safely use and what doctors warn about

HIV-positive women have several safe birth-control options, but viral load, ART interactions, treatment stability still guide what doctors recommend for reliable contraception and partner protection

HIV AIDS
Modern HIV care allows women greater control over reproductive health and planning, according to experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

HIV already sounds complicated and confusing, and planning contraception or a pregnancy with HIV can feel even more overwhelming. On World AIDS Day 2025, we turn to specialists for guidance on what HIV-positive women can safely choose when it comes to contraception and partner protection.
 
When one partner is HIV-positive, the obvious question is transmission risk. As Dr Vinoad Bharrati, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Founder and Director, Elite Momz – Rising Medicare Hospital, Pune, explains, biology is not symmetrical. “Male-to-female transmission risks are higher than female-to-male, but the risk is not zero either way. And even when both partners are HIV-positive, unprotected sex can allow different strains to mix and create superinfection, making treatment harder.”
 
Male condoms remain the most reliable way to reduce transmission. If a woman’s viral load is consistently suppressed for at least six months, the risk during condomless sex drops to almost zero under the “undetectable = untransmittable” (U=U) principle. Still, Dr Bharrati notes that if pregnancy is not the goal, condoms remain the safer choice.
 

How do ART drugs affect hormonal contraceptives?

According to Dr Bharrati, some antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs speed up liver enzymes that break down contraceptive hormones, especially those metabolised through the CYP3A4 pathway. Others slow them down. Some have minimal impact. This variation is exactly what leads to contraceptive failure. 

1. Combined hormonal contraceptives (pills, patch, ring)

Efavirenz (EFV) is the major disruptor as it reduces oestrogen and progestin levels enough to risk failure. Nevirapine reduces oestrogen too, though less sharply. Ritonavir-boosted protease inhibitors may increase oestrogen exposure or lower ethinyl oestradiol levels.
 
Clinicians typically use combined pills with at least 30–35 µg ethinyl oestradiol and monitor for breakthrough bleeding. If EFV is part of the regimen, many doctors recommend switching the contraceptive or shifting to a non-interacting ART. 

2. Progestogen-only pills (POPs)

These pills are more vulnerable. Efavirenz can significantly reduce levonorgestrel levels, raising pregnancy risk. Breakthrough pregnancies are well documented. Most experts avoid this combination or pair POPs with condoms.

3. Implantable contraceptives

Etonogestrel implants and EFV often interact. EFV lowers hormone levels enough to cause failures. Ritonavir-boosted PIs may also reduce effectiveness.
 
If a woman wants an implant, doctors often recommend ART that does not interfere or advise using a barrier backup. 

4. Injectable DMPA (Depo-Provera)

“This one is the unproblematic hero of HIV care,” says Dr Bharrati. DMPA maintains hormone levels high enough to withstand enzyme-inducing ART. It does not meaningfully interact with EFV, protease inhibitors or integrase inhibitors. It is reliable and widely used. 

5. IUDs – copper and hormonal

Copper IUDs do not interact with ART at all. Levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs also work well because very little systemic hormone enters the bloodstream.
 
For women with heavy periods or anaemia, LNG-IUDs offer added benefit.
 
According to Dr Bharrati, a woman with a well-suppressed viral load can safely use almost any contraceptive method. If the viral load is detectable, IUDs remain strong options. Barrier protection becomes more important for both pregnancy prevention and transmission reduction.

What do doctors recommend when ART stability is uncertain?

 
When treatment stability is uncertain or ART has been recently initiated, many clinicians prefer the “double Dutch” approach — one hormonal method plus a barrier method. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, history, significance, facts you need to know

World AIDS Day 2025: India halves new HIV cases, AIDS deaths drop over 80%

Sonali Bendre says autophagy helped her cancer recovery. Doctors disagree

With evidence-based care, children with 1 Kidney can thrive, say experts

Mineral vs chemical sunscreens: Science shows differences are minimal

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHIV Aidshealth newscontraception

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story