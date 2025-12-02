WHO calls for 'responsible use' of GLP-1 drugs for long term obesity care

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Obesity care is entering a new phase. The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has released its first global guideline supporting the use of a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists for managing obesity in adults. The guidance reframes obesity as a chronic disease requiring sustained, structured care rather than short-term fixes or lifestyle changes alone.

“Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

GLP-1 drugs and the fight against obesity Originally developed for type-2 diabetes, GLP-1 therapies have seen a rapid rise in global demand as evidence shows they can support significant and sustained weight loss. In September this year, the WHO added these medicines to its Essential Medicines List for managing diabetes among high-risk groups, a move that signalled their growing clinical importance. The latest WHO guidelines go a step further, recommending that GLP-1 agents such as semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide may also be used for the long-term treatment of adults living with obesity. The guidance comes at a critical time: obesity now affects more than one billion people worldwide and was linked to an estimated 3.7 million deaths in 2024.

By expanding the therapeutic role of GLP-1 drugs, WHO aims to give health systems safer, evidence-based tools to tackle one of today’s fastest-growing public-health challenges. What's inside WHO's recommendation? The guideline contains two conditional recommendations: GLP-1 therapies may be used for long-term obesity management in adults (excluding pregnant women), especially those with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above. The recommendation is “conditional” because of limited long-term data on safety, maintenance and discontinuation, costs, and potential health-system constraints.

GLP-1 medicines should not be used in isolation. They must be accompanied by structured behavioural interventions such as healthy diet plans, regular physical activity, and ongoing counselling. Why medicine alone isn’t enough “While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms," explained Dr Tedros.

Although GLP-1s are the first clinically proven medicines to significantly support weight reduction, WHO cautions that obesity is a complex, chronic disease linked to multiple comorbidities, including heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers, and its management requires more than medication alone. Sustainable change requires broad, long-term, multi-faceted care. In addition, long-term effects and optimal protocols for stopping or maintaining treatment aren’t yet fully understood. There are also serious concerns about equitable access: even with production ramped up, current estimates suggest fewer than 10 per cent of people who could benefit may access these drugs by 2030. Transforming global obesity care By recognising obesity as a chronic, progressive and relapsing disease, WHO is urging nations to shift from seeing it as an individual failure to tackling it as a public health priority. The guideline calls for three pillars of obesity action:

Policies to create healthier environments (food systems, urban planning, prevention) Early identification and targeted interventions for at-risk individuals Lifelong, person-centred care, combining medicine, lifestyle support, follow-up and equitable access The latest WHO guideline on GLP-1 medicines marks a historic shift. For the first time, a global health body has formally endorsed pharmaceutical help alongside lifestyle interventions for obesity, recognising it as a chronic disease needing long-term care. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS However, it isn’t a silver bullet. For real impact, the medicines must form part of a broader, systemic approach combining behavioural changes, healthcare access and public-health strategies.