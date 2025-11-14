WHO issues new guidelines to improve care for diabetes in pregnancy

The WHO says women should not go for crash diets and must stay aware from complicated hacks. It calls for a personalised plan grounded in healthy eating, safe physical activity, and appropriate weight gain. The guidance emphasises:

whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses

fats mainly from unsaturated sources

reduced sugars and minimal trans fats

at least 150 minutes a week of moderate activity like walking, swimming, prenatal workouts

And importantly, everything must be individualised. No two pregnancies (or bodies) behave alike when diabetes enters the picture.

Why do women with diabetes need more antenatal education?

The new recommendations call for dedicated education on how diabetes affects pregnancy, how to manage glucose, why extra foetal monitoring might be needed, and what healthy weight gain looks like.

Why is specialised care necessary for diabetic pregnancies?

For type 1 and type 2 diabetes, WHO recommends a specialised, multidisciplinary team. That may include obstetricians, endocrinologists, dietitians, diabetes educators and mental health support. These pregnancies are inherently more complex, and integrated care improves outcomes.