Why regular deworming is vital even for children who seem healthy

Your child looks healthy, eats well and rarely falls sick. So deworming may not feel necessary. But doctors say many children carry intestinal worms without showing any symptoms.

On National Deworming Day, paediatricians explain how these silent infections can affect growth, nutrition, immunity and learning abilities over time, and why preventive deworming remains important even for healthy-looking children.

When worms don’t make children look sick, but still do damage

Many children with intestinal worms never show dramatic symptoms. According to Dr Jayant Khandare, consultant paediatrics and neonatology at Surya Mother and Child Super Specialty Hospital, Pune, this is precisely why these infections often fly under the radar.

“Many children in India with intestinal worm infections do not come to attention because they appear well. When symptoms are present, they tend to be vague, mild and develop slowly, often being dismissed or overlooked altogether,” he explains. Inside the body, worms live in the intestines, feeding on nutrients from the child’s diet and multiplying by laying eggs. Over time, this interference can lead to malnutrition, iron-deficiency anaemia and a gradual weakening of immunity. ALSO READ | Why HbA1c, India's most trusted diabetes test, may be getting it wrong “This leads to slower growth, reduced stamina and persistent tiredness, without any obvious illness to point fingers at,” says Dr Khandare.

Stomach worms common among school-going children Studies suggest 15–40 per cent of people in India may carry intestinal parasites, largely because of gaps in sanitation and hygiene. Worms such as roundworm, hookworm and whipworm remain widespread, placing nearly 64 per cent of children at risk. “Everyday hygiene matters more than where a child lives. Children are at risk in urban areas, urban slums and rural areas,” says Dr Khandare. He adds that light but persistent infections interfere with nutrient absorption and appetite, contributing to underweight and stunting, especially in vulnerable children. Hookworm causes slow but continuous blood loss, gradually draining iron stores and leading to anaemia.

What happens if infections are ignored early? “When worm infections begin in early childhood and are left untreated, the damage often shows up later rather than immediately,” Dr Khandare warns. Ongoing nutrient loss during critical growth years can slow physical development and affect brain maturation. Learning difficulties that emerge later may not fully reverse. Chronic anaemia brings persistent fatigue, while weakened immunity leaves children more vulnerable to infections. In heavier cases, worms can even cause intestinal blockage. Doctors stress that the absence of early symptoms does not mean the infection is harmless. How are children exposed to worms? Children are exposed through soil in playgrounds, schoolyards and public spaces. Hand-to-mouth behaviour while playing makes infection easy. Unwashed vegetables, undercooked food, contact with pets and dirty toys can also be sources.

“Because transmission and reinfection are common, hygiene habits, food safety and periodic deworming remain important,” Dr Khandare explains. Why not test every child before deworming? Public health guidelines from organisations such as the World Health Organisation recommend periodic mass deworming because it is cost-effective and safe. “The WHO states that screening costs four to ten times more than the actual medication,” Dr Khandare notes. Stool tests also miss many infections, especially mild ones. Preventive treatment reaches more children more reliably. When should children be dewormed? Preventive deworming is most critical between one and five years of age. High-risk groups include toddlers aged 12–23 months and school-age children up to 12–14 years.

In areas where worm infections are common, deworming every six months is recommended, even if the child has no symptoms. Are deworming medicines safe? “Yes,” says Dr Khandare. “Albendazole and mebendazole have been given to millions of children worldwide.” Most children experience no side effects. When they do occur, they are usually mild and short-lived, such as brief stomach discomfort, nausea or tiredness. Serious reactions are extremely rare. For younger children, tablets should be crushed to prevent choking, and parents should observe the child for a day after dosing. Should parents wait for symptoms before acting? Doctors say no.