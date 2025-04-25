Liver myths busted: What about detox water, turmeric, alcohol, fruit juice?

When it comes to liver health, the internet is full of conflicting advice. From “cleanses” that promise a full-body detox to viral tips about fruit juices, it’s easy to fall for misinformation. But your liver is a complex, powerful organ, and it deserves better than clickbait cures. This Fact Check Friday, Business Standard spoke to Dr Gourdas Choudhuri, chairman, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Sciences at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, to separate myths from medical facts. During the telephonic conversation, Dr Choudhuri broke down some of the most common misconceptions around liver health.

What you think you know may harm you

Myth: Drinking detox water flushes out liver toxins

Fact: According to Dr Choudhuri, there’s no scientific evidence that detox water aids in removing toxins from the body. “In healthy adults, the liver is more than capable of rendering toxic substances harmless and removing them from the body without the need for special detox beverages,” he said.

Myth: Drinking excess water flushes out liver toxins

Fact: “Excess water does not help the liver,” he clarified. “Liver toxins are flushed via bile, not urine. So, excess hydration has no proven benefit for liver detox.”

Myth: Packaged fruit juices are healthy

Fact: “Fruit juices and smoothies are loaded with fructose, which contributes significantly to fatty liver and insulin resistance,” Dr Choudhuri warned. “Interestingly, during school bans on sodas in the US, obesity rates didn’t drop—because fruit juices replaced them.”

ALSO READ: World Liver Day 2025: Why liver damage is not just about alcohol anymore He added a critical note for cocktail lovers: “A gin cocktail with fruit juice is more harmful than a plain gin due to the fructose content.”

Also Read

Myth: Herbal supplements are always safe

Fact: “Nothing is absolutely safe,” warned Dr Choudhuri. “Many herbs are fine in moderate quantities, but large or unsupervised consumption can lead to liver injury.” He cited examples of popular immune-boosting herbal mixtures taken during Covid-19 that were later linked to liver damage.

Drugs like paracetamol and antibiotics such as Augmentin are also known to cause liver enzyme elevations in some individuals. “Even commonly used medicines can trigger idiosyncratic liver reactions,” he noted.

Myth: Only older people get liver disease

Fact: Dr Choudhuri emphasised that liver disease doesn’t discriminate by age. “Children, young adults, and seniors—all can get liver diseases. Though the probability increases with age, it’s not exclusive to older people.” ALSO READ | Amit Shah unveils 'HEALD' initiative to combat liver diseases across India Dr Choudhuri emphasised that liver disease doesn’t discriminate by age. “Children, young adults, and seniors—all can get liver diseases. Though the probability increases with age, it’s not exclusive to older people.”

Myth: Only alcohol causes liver damage

Fact: “A lot of people come to me and say, ‘But I don’t touch alcohol, how can I have liver cirrhosis?’” Dr Choudhuri shared. “But today, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has actually outnumbered alcohol-related liver cirrhosis in terms of cases. The culprit? Our lifestyle.”

Sedentary habits, overeating, obesity, high cholesterol, and unmanaged diabetes are significant contributors to liver disease. “You don’t need to drink to harm your liver. Excess calorie intake and poor exercise habits are just as dangerous,” he added.

Myth: A glass of wine a day is good for your liver

Fact: “This one’s tricky,” Dr Choudhuri said with caution. “There is no scientifically agreed-upon ‘safe limit’ for alcohol. It is now classified as a carcinogen by global health bodies.”

Yet, he acknowledged a cultural nuance: “In regions where moderate alcohol is part of tradition, people haven’t shown clear harm. But that doesn’t mean it’s beneficial—it just hasn’t been conclusively harmful in low, regulated doses.”

Myth: Turmeric harms the liver

Fact: This myth is as colourful as turmeric itself. “Because turmeric is yellow, and jaundice is associated with yellow skin, people assume a connection and avoid turmeric during liver illness,” said Dr Choudhuri. “In reality, turmeric is rich in antioxidants and actually supports liver health.”

Myth: All medications should be stopped if the liver is weak

Fact: “Absolutely not,” Dr Choudhuri stressed. “Some medications are liver-safe and necessary. In fact, in patients with liver conditions, we tailor prescriptions to ensure safety—for instance, ciprofloxacin is often preferred over Augmentin.” ALSO READ: Rising liver ailments raise concern, experts stress diet for wellness “Absolutely not,” Dr Choudhuri stressed. “Some medications are liver-safe and necessary. In fact, in patients with liver conditions, we tailor prescriptions to ensure safety—for instance, ciprofloxacin is often preferred over Augmentin.”

Myth: High-protein diets hurt the liver

Fact: “Reasonable protein intake is actually good,” he said. “Prefer plant-based proteins like dals and soy over animal protein. Red meat, with its fats and aromatic amino acids, is less liver-friendly than plant sources rich in branched-chain amino acids.”

Myth: Liver damage cannot be reversed

Fact: For acute damage, like hepatitis from contaminated water, the prognosis is often good. “Recovery is usually complete,” he said. “But chronic liver damage, like cirrhosis, accumulates over time. Full reversal is rare, though the right care can prevent further decline.”

Stay informed, not alarmed

“Don’t panic, but do stay vigilant,” Dr Choudhuri advised. “The liver is resilient, but not invincible. Small lifestyle tweaks and fact-checked awareness go a long way in protecting it.”