Diabetes on the rise: World diabetes day 2025 pushes for early care

As diabetes becomes an increasing concern worldwide, World Diabetes Day stands as a moment to pause, reflect and act. The day urges individuals, health systems and policymakers to work together toward stronger prevention strategies and more equitable access to care. It highlights the need for consistent monitoring and lifestyle changes long before complications set in. It also reinforces the idea that meaningful progress requires both personal responsibility and systemic support.

History and significance

World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to rising diabetes cases worldwide. Observed every year on 14 November, the day honours Sir Frederick Banting, co-discoverer of insulin, whose 1922 breakthrough transformed diabetes care.

Later in 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 14 November as World Diabetes Day. The resolution recognised “the urgent need to pursue multilateral efforts to promote and improve human health, and provide access to treatment and health-care education.” It also encouraged member states to develop national policies for the prevention, treatment and care of diabetes in line with the sustainable development of their health-care systems. Theme 2025: 'Diabetes Across Life Stages' For 2025, the theme “Diabetes across life stages” emphasises how diabetes affects individuals differently from childhood to older age. The theme calls for age-specific awareness, accessible healthcare and environments that enable better prevention and management at every stage of life.

Highlighting the importance of regular check-ups and open conversations about diabetes, Dr Kalyan Kumar Gangopadhyay, Endocrinologist at CMRI Kolkata, says, “A common misconception is that early diabetes shows clear symptoms. In reality, up to 80 per cent of people may not notice anything until serious complications have already begun.” ALSO READ | TB still kills 1.23 million a year as WHO warns progress may slip away “Diabetes is not just a disease of high blood sugar; it affects growth in childhood, immunity in adulthood, and the long-term health of organs as people age. Recognising these changes early gives us a chance to protect individuals and the future health of an entire generation,” adds Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals.

Rising global burden Diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels, leading to serious complications if unmanaged. According to a 2024 Lancet report, the number of adults living with diabetes worldwide has now surpassed 800 million. The report also notes that global diabetes prevalence in adults has doubled, rising from 7 per cent in 1990 to 14 per cent in 2022. As populations age and sedentary lifestyles become more common, the global burden is expected to grow. Commenting on the rising prevalence, Dr Ankur Gehlot, Additional Director, Diabetes & Endocrinology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, says, “Diabetes is rapidly emerging as one of the most common lifestyle diseases worldwide, driven by unhealthy dietary habits, physical inactivity, stress and obesity. Regular health check-ups, maintaining a healthy weight, balanced nutrition and daily exercise remain the most effective ways to prevent or delay its onset.”

WHO continues to stress prevention through healthy diets, physical activity, equitable access to screening and long-term care. Diabetes in India India carries one of the world’s heaviest diabetes burdens. WHO estimates that around 77 million adults in India currently live with diabetes, and nearly 25 million have pre-diabetes. Alarmingly, more than half of those with diabetes are unaware of their condition. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India ranks second globally in the number of adults with diabetes, with projections suggesting the figure could exceed 150 million by 2050. These trends highlight the urgent need for accessible screening, preventive interventions and stronger public-health policies.

In India, specialists are also noting worrying trends among younger populations. Dr Manjunath Malige, Director of the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Obesity & Weight Management at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “We are seeing a rise in Type 2 diabetes among people under 25, largely driven by stress and unhealthy lifestyles. Both personal and professional pressures contribute to chronic stress, while habits such as consuming high-calorie, unhealthy foods and getting very little exercise lead to weight gain.” He adds that this trend is not limited to those who are overweight. “Most of these early-onset cases are linked to metabolic abnormalities associated with excess weight and physical inactivity. Interestingly, we are also observing more instances of ‘thin diabetes’, which are often triggered by a highly stressful lifestyle,” he says.