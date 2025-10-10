When does normal stress tip into a real mental health risk?
- Feeling persistently low for more than two weeks
- Not cheering up, even with things you usually enjoy
- Thinking about self-harm or feeling hopeless
- Struggling to complete daily tasks consistently
- Sleep, appetite, or sex drive is taking a big hit
- Irritability is so intense that it threatens your relationships
What are the earliest signs that someone might be in crisis?
- Behavioural: withdrawing from conversations, isolating at work, losing interest in hobbies
- Mood: irritability, persistent sadness, restlessness
- Sleep: too much, too little, or restless sleep
- Thinking: scattered, slow, or gloomy thought patterns
How do warning signs differ across conditions?
- Anxiety: restlessness, constant worry, avoidance
- Depression: withdrawal, hopelessness, loss of joy
- Bipolar disorder: swinging between impulsive highs and crushing lows
- Psychosis: paranoia, hallucinations, losing touch with reality
- Substance use: secrecy, erratic moods, neglect of responsibilities
- PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder): intense reactions to triggers, hyper-alertness, emotional shutdown
Recognise digital signals: Experts
What should you say if you are concerned?
Try saying:
- “I’ve noticed you seem different lately, and I care about you.”
- “Would you like to share how you’re feeling?”
- “What can I do to support you?”
- “Would you be open to talking to a professional?”
What not to say:
- “Calm down.”
- “Others have it worse.”
- “Just be positive.”
How can you check if someone is at immediate risk?
- “Have you thought about hurting yourself recently?”
- “Do you feel safe with your thoughts right now?”
- “Have you been more irritable or aggressive lately?”
- “Should I be worried about you?”
How do you encourage help-seeking without being pushy?
- “Would you like me to help you find someone to talk to?”
- “There are a few options, we can see which feels right for you.”
‘Tough love’ is rarely helpful: Experts
What about specific situations like with teens, workplaces, postpartum, older adults?
- Teens: Parents should listen first; teachers should step in only if safety is at risk.
- Workplace: HR or managers can privately check in, offer flexibility, and share resources, but never in a public setting.
- Postpartum mothers: Detachment from the baby, anger, or suicidal thoughts are urgent red flags and one should seek same-day help.
- Older adults: Distinguish between grief, dementia, and depression. Always consult doctors for medication interactions.
- Substance withdrawal: If the person is shaking, suffering seizures, or confusion, it is a medical emergency.
- LGBTQ+ individuals: Respect pronouns, use inclusive language, and refer to safe, affirming networks.
About World Mental Health Day
