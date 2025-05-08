World Ovarian Cancer Day: Can delayed or no pregnancy increase the risk?

More and more women today are choosing to delay pregnancy or skip it completely, and for very valid reasons. Whether it’s pursuing higher education, building a career, financial readiness, or simply not feeling ready, these choices are deeply personal. So, if you’ve ever felt the pressure of ticking biological clocks, career goals, or just waiting for the right time to start a family, you’re not alone.

But with that empowerment comes the need for awareness, especially when it comes to your health. One question that quietly lingers in the background is: Does delaying pregnancy or not getting pregnant increase the risk of conditions like ovarian cancer?

How delayed or no pregnancy may influence ovarian cancer risk

ALSO READ: World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Symptoms, risks, and how to protect yourself According to global health bodies like the Cleveland Clinic, the American Cancer Society, and expert oncologists, delaying pregnancy can potentially increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Full-term pregnancies are known to offer protective benefits. Delaying the first pregnancy, especially after age 35, may reduce that protection. Additionally, women who never carry a pregnancy to term are also at increased risk.

Why pregnancy may protect against ovarian cancer

Fewer ovulations, fewer risks

Pregnancy, especially full-term, reduces the number of ovulations a woman has in her lifetime. Fewer ovulations mean fewer hormonal fluctuations and a lower chance of abnormal cellular changes that could lead to cancer.

Age at first full-term pregnancy matters

Women who have their first full-term pregnancy after the age of 35 or never carry a pregnancy to term face a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer.

How ovulation may lead to ovarian cancer

Each ovulation cycle causes microscopic trauma to the ovarian surface, triggering repair mechanisms. Over decades, these cycles may raise the likelihood of malignant transformations in the cells.

Other key factors influencing ovarian cancer risk

Age: Risk increases with age, particularly after menopause.

Risk increases with age, particularly after menopause. Genetic mutations: Inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes significantly elevate ovarian cancer risk.

Inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes significantly elevate ovarian cancer risk. Ethnicity: Slightly more prevalent in white women than in other racial groups.

Slightly more prevalent in white women than in other racial groups. Lifestyle and comorbidities: Being overweight, smoking, and diseases like diabetes also contribute to higher risk.

Ways to reduce ovarian cancer risk—even if you delay pregnancy

Oral contraceptives: Long-term use is associated with a lower risk of ovarian cancer.

Long-term use is associated with a lower risk of ovarian cancer. Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Both naturally reduce ovulation cycles and offer protection.

Both naturally reduce ovulation cycles and offer protection. Routine medical check-ups: Regular screenings and exams support early detection.

Regular screenings and exams support early detection. Genetic testing: Especially valuable for women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer.

Especially valuable for women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer. Surgical options: In high-risk individuals, tubal ligation or prophylactic oophorectomy may be considered.

In high-risk individuals, tubal ligation or prophylactic oophorectomy may be considered. Healthy living: A balanced diet, regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight support long-term wellness.

Bottom line: Informed choices are powerful choices