World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Symptoms, risks, and how to protect yourself

Ovarian cancer, often termed the “silent killer,” is notorious for its subtle and sneaky symptoms and late-stage diagnoses. Many women tend to overlook the symptoms, often mistaking them for common issues like bloating, hormonal fluctuations, or everyday fatigue. And so, it remains one of the most challenging gynaecological cancers worldwide. On this World Ovarian Cancer Day, May 8, know the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer before it’s too late.

What is ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries (organs that produce eggs) or fallopian tubes (channels connecting the ovaries to the uterus) begin to grow, mutate, and multiply uncontrollably, potentially forming tumours and spreading to other parts of the body.

Who is at risk of developing ovarian cancer?

According to the American Cancer Society, a leading cancer-fighting and research organisation, ovarian cancer affects women, especially those over 50, with most cases occurring after menopause. It is rare in women younger than 40. Women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer are at a significantly higher risk.

Inherited mutations in BReast CAncer 1 or 2 (BRCA1 or BRCA2) genes, as well as other genetic conditions like Lynch syndrome, are major risk factors, according to MedlinePlus, a body of the US health and human services department.

Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical centre based in Cleveland, Ohio, US, says that ovarian cancer is slightly more common in white women than in other racial groups.

How prevalent is ovarian cancer worldwide and in India?

Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women all over the world, and the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is approximately 1 in 78, according to a January 2025 paper published in the peer-reviewed journal eClinicalMedicine.

According to World Cancer Research Fund, globally, ovarian cancer is the 18th most common cancer and the 8th most common in women. In 2022, there were 324,603 new cases.

A study published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics, a publication of Association of Radiation Oncologists of India, said that in India, the incidence rate of ovarian cancer is 5.08 per 100,000 women.

Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer to watch for

Early detection is crucial, yet challenging due to nonspecific symptoms. Key warning signs include:

Persistent bloating

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

Frequent or urgent urination

Fatigue

Back pain

Changes in bowel habits

Unexplained weight loss

If these symptoms occur frequently, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional.

Prevention and lifestyle changes to reduce risk

While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent ovarian cancer, experts recommend certain measures to reduce risk:

Oral contraceptives: Long-term use has been associated with a reduced risk

Long-term use has been associated with a reduced risk Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Both have protective effects against ovarian cancer

Both have protective effects against ovarian cancer Genetic counseling: For those with a family history, genetic testing can inform risk and preventive measures.

For those with a family history, genetic testing can inform risk and preventive measures. Regular medical check-ups: Early detection through routine exams can improve outcomes.

Surgical options: For high-risk individuals, procedures like tubal ligation or prophylactic oophorectomy may be considered

For high-risk individuals, procedures like tubal ligation or prophylactic oophorectomy may be considered Healthy lifestyle: Maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a healthy weight can contribute to risk reduction

Why World Ovarian Cancer Day is significant

May 8 was established as World Ovarian Cancer Day in 2013 by a group of leaders from ovarian cancer advocacy organisations around the world, led by the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

The day aims to raise awareness on the early signs, risk factors, and the importance of early detection, which can significantly improve survival rates. It mobilises healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities to improve access to screening, research, and treatment.

Theme of World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: ‘No woman left behind’