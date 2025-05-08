World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Symptoms, risks, and how to protect yourself

Ovarian cancer, often termed the “silent killer,” is notorious for its subtle and sneaky symptoms and late-stage diagnoses. Many women tend to overlook the symptoms, often mistaking them for common issues like bloating, hormonal fluctuations, or everyday fatigue. And so, it remains one of the most challenging gynaecological cancers worldwide. On this World Ovarian Cancer Day, May 8, know the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer before it’s too late.
What is ovarian cancer?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries (organs that produce eggs) or fallopian tubes (channels connecting the ovaries to the uterus) begin to grow, mutate, and multiply uncontrollably, potentially forming tumours and spreading to other parts of the body.
Who is at risk of developing ovarian cancer?
According to the American Cancer Society, a leading cancer-fighting and research organisation, ovarian cancer affects women, especially those over 50, with most cases occurring after menopause. It is rare in women younger than 40. Women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer are at a significantly higher risk.
Inherited mutations in BReast CAncer 1 or 2 (BRCA1 or BRCA2) genes, as well as other genetic conditions like Lynch syndrome, are major risk factors, according to MedlinePlus, a body of the US health and human services department.
Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical centre based in Cleveland, Ohio, US, says that ovarian cancer is slightly more common in white women than in other racial groups.
Being overweight, smoking, and having certain medical conditions like diabetes can also increase the risk, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the US.
How prevalent is ovarian cancer worldwide and in India?
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women all over the world, and the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is approximately 1 in 78, according to a January 2025 paper published in the peer-reviewed journal eClinicalMedicine.
According to World Cancer Research Fund, globally, ovarian cancer is the 18th most common cancer and the 8th most common in women. In 2022, there were 324,603 new cases.
A study published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics, a publication of Association of Radiation Oncologists of India, said that in India, the incidence rate of ovarian cancer is 5.08 per 100,000 women.
Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer to watch for
Early detection is crucial, yet challenging due to nonspecific symptoms. Key warning signs include:
- Persistent bloating
- Pelvic or abdominal pain
- Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly
- Frequent or urgent urination
- Fatigue
- Back pain
- Changes in bowel habits
- Unexplained weight loss
If these symptoms occur frequently, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional.
Prevention and lifestyle changes to reduce risk
While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent ovarian cancer, experts recommend certain measures to reduce risk:
Why World Ovarian Cancer Day is significant
May 8 was established as World Ovarian Cancer Day in 2013 by a group of leaders from ovarian cancer advocacy organisations around the world, led by the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
The day aims to raise awareness on the early signs, risk factors, and the importance of early detection, which can significantly improve survival rates. It mobilises healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities to improve access to screening, research, and treatment.
Theme of World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: ‘No woman left behind’
The theme of this year is "No woman left behind"—focusing on educating people about ovarian cancer globally, especially in countries that are underdeveloped and underserved, and enabling the reach of effective screening and treatment.