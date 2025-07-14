Wake-up call from Mysuru: What panic in hospitals says about young hearts

Recently, a sense of urgency gripped Mysuru as hospitals reported an unexpected surge in heart attack cases, particularly among young adults in their 30s. As many as 23 deaths occurred here due to heart attacks over the course of 40 days. Of these, six were between 19 and 25 years of age. Meanwhile, eight were between 25 and 45 years of age.

But while panic spreads, medical experts urge calm and say it’s time to focus on prevention.

Why are young adults collapsing without warning? According to Dr Anand Agarwal, HOD of CTVS (Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery), Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, it’s not the elderly who are crowding the emergency rooms—it’s people in their 30s. “These young adults are seemingly healthy and have no symptoms until they collapse. Unlike older people, younger patients lack adequate collateral blood supply to the heart, making these attacks far more fatal,” he explained. This means that you may look and feel fine, but your heart could be struggling. Dr Agarwal noted that while older people typically have time to react and seek help during a cardiac episode, younger individuals often experience sudden and massive cardiac arrests, sometimes without the classic warning signs.

What’s causing this spike? Is it just Mysuru’s problem? “This is a pan-India pattern we’ve seen building for years,” said Dr Agarwal. “It’s now getting noticed because of the concentration of cases in one region.” He listed the key culprits: Chronic stress and anxiety

Hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes

Sedentary lifestyle (especially sitting for long hours)

Poor eating habits and erratic work schedules

Long commutes

Lack of sleep

Skipped workouts

Possibly post-Covid complications, although evidence is still emerging Is your lifestyle silently harming your heart? “Erratic work hours, eating junk food, minimal physical activity, smoking, and alcohol—all these add up quickly in your 30s,” said Dr Agarwal.

If your daily routine includes screen fatigue, skipped breakfasts, and midnight swiping through Instagram, you’re not doing your heart any favours, he warned. What are the early signs of a heart attack you shouldn’t ignore? According to Dr Agarwal, if you feel any of these, even once, don’t brush it off as gas or stress: Chest pain during activity or even at rest

Shortness of breath

Extreme fatigue for no reason

Pain radiating to your left arm or neck

Nausea, dizziness, or cold sweats “These are classic early warning signs , and ignoring them often delays life-saving care,” Dr Agarwal emphasised.