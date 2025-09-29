Zomato launches 'Healthy Mode': Why food apps are getting calorie conscious

Food delivery apps have changed the way India eats. But they’ve also made indulgence a little too easy. Recognising this gap, Zomato has introduced a new ‘Healthy Mode’ – a feature designed to put nutrition at the forefront of your next order.

The new mode uses artificial intelligence and restaurant-supplied data to score dishes based on their nutritional value and helps users filter menus for better choices. The launch highlights a larger trend – India’s food-tech industry is increasingly moving beyond convenience and variety, to help users eat more mindfully.

Changing eating habits

India’s eating patterns have shifted dramatically in the past five years, accelerated by the pandemic. While food apps initially thrived on indulgence and convenience, the lockdown years sparked a surge in health awareness. Data from the National Statistical Office shows that average calories, protein and fat intake in both urban and rural areas has remained largely stable.

The ‘Diet, Superfood and Wellbeing’ study by market research company Ipsos reveals that a growing number of consumers are concerned about obesity and diet-related health risks. The Isobar-Ipsos survey in India on Gen Z shows that 78 per cent consider themselves conscious eaters and ensure their meals are balanced, while 56 per cent follow a specified diet, with intermittent fasting being one of the most popular. This shift has created demand for food apps to move beyond being mere facilitators of cravings to partners in healthier living. According to a Statista analysis, the online food delivery market in India is also experiencing a surge in demand for diverse culinary options, with consumers seeking regional and international cuisines.

In 2024, Zomato introduced a feature on its app that suggested healthier alternatives to users while ordering food online. The company's latest move to launch a 'Healthy Mode' builds on that effort and reflects a broader industry trend. Rival Swiggy, for instance, has rolled out 'Swiggy Seal', an initiative aimed at raising hygiene and food quality standards in response to growing demand for transparency. Currently, it offers a 'high protein section' for users, to make better food choices.

As competition heats up, nutritional scoring and health filters could emerge as key differentiators for food delivery apps seeking to retain more health-conscious users. With advanced data tools and use of artificial intelligence, apps can now estimate nutrition scores with more accuracy. Combined with the popularity of wearable health tech and calorie-tracking apps, the timing seems right for food delivery platforms to step up as wellness partners. Challenges ahead Rising prices and the changing cost of ingredients are a challenge for the food delivery business. As menus get more expensive, many people are thinking twice before placing an order. Features like healthy mode could help attract younger, health-aware users who may be willing to spend a little extra on meals that feel healthier and more transparent.