World Heart Day 2025: Heart attacks no longer just an old age problem

Heart disease is no longer a concern of old age, it is claiming the lives of young, seemingly healthy individuals across the world. With long work hours, rising stress, and lifestyle imbalances, the younger generation is now facing risks that were once associated with later years of life. World Heart Day 2025 serves as a reminder that protecting our hearts is not optional. It is urgent, and it begins today.

What is World Heart Day and why is it celebrated?

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29. It was first created by the World Heart Federation (WHF) in 2000 to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the world’s leading cause of death. The goal is simple: to encourage individuals, communities, and governments to take steps to protect heart health.

This year’s theme is “Don’t Miss the Beat!”, a reminder to act now and improve access to life-saving heart care for all, with a target of reaching more people by 2030. Why should you care about heart health? Research shows that heart attacks are rising sharply among young adults in India, including those in their late 20s and 30s. Stress-filled jobs, late-night work shifts, processed diets, and lack of movement all silently add up. ALSO READ: 10 foods a cardiologist avoids after 20 years treating heart disease As Dr Bilal Thangal T M, Medical Lead at NURA – AI Health Screening Centre, puts it, “The rising cases in heart problems over the recent years, is a powerful reminder of how heart diseases can develop without any prior warning or noticeable signs. Most individuals notice the condition much later down the line, when the damage is significant and harder to reverse. The way forward is clear; we need to move from awareness to immediate action.”

What is the global picture of heart disease? According to the World Heart Federation, heart disease is the number one killer globally, responsible for 20.5 million deaths each year — more than cancer, accidents, or infections. The Federation says that over 80 per cent of premature deaths from heart disease are preventable with lifestyle changes and timely treatment. The biggest culprits include high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, stress, and inactivity. How serious is the heart disease crisis in India? India carries a heavy burden. Cardiovascular diseases account for one in every four deaths in the country. Even more concerning, younger Indians are more prone to early heart attacks compared to their Western counterparts.

Dr Bilal highlights, “In India, the sharp rise of heart attacks in younger adults is alarming. Regular checkups and health screenings are key. They can reveal hidden dangers, like calcium build-up in the arteries and minor blood vessel changes, which can help identify risks of a possible heart attack and other severe consequences.” Is heart health only about lifestyle? Not entirely. While food, stress, and exercise matter, your genes also play a major role. Dr Sandip Shah, Joint Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, explains, “The impact of heart health on a person’s body is not merely a matter of lifestyle choices. Much of it also hinges on our DNA. Now, advances in genetic testing allow us to diagnose otherwise silent conditions such as inherited disorders of cholesterol metabolism, rhythm abnormalities, and even some heart muscle diseases, much before clinical symptoms appear.”