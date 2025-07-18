Bahrain Golden Visa vs UAE: How Indians can choose the right Gulf path

Dubai’s Golden Visa is often the most talked-about long-term residency route in the Gulf. But Bahrain, in 2022, rolled out its own version — the Bahrain Golden Residency Visa — as part of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy.

This visa offers a 10-year residency with renewal options, targeting global talent, investors, and long-term residents. According to Andri Boiko, founder and CEO of Garant In, an international citizenship advisory firm, Bahrain’s offering is attractive for its affordability, flexibility, and ease of access.

“It offers low-stress, high-value living for expats ready to escape the status race,” Boiko explained to Business Standard.

But is Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa suited for Indian investors? And how does it compare with the UAE’s? Let's dig deeper: What Bahrain’s Golden Visa offers According to Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior – Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs, key features include: • 10-year renewable residency for you and your family • No employer sponsorship requirement—freedom to switch jobs or start a business • No minimum stay condition, making it ideal for digital nomads or frequent travellers • Lower cost of living compared to Dubai or Riyadh • Family-friendly terms, allowing sponsorship of spouse, children, and even parents without extra income or property conditions

• Quick online application and tracking system “The government genuinely wants you there,” said Boiko. “You can apply online, track your status in real time, and get support without a struggle.” Who can apply The Bahrain Golden Visa is open to four main categories of applicants: • Employed professionals earning at least BHD 2,000 (approx. ₹4.4 lakh or $5,300) per month, with five consecutive years of residence in Bahrain • Retirees receiving a monthly pension of BHD 2,000 within Bahrain, or BHD 4,000 (approx. ₹8.8 lakh or $10,600) if applying from abroad • Property owners holding real estate in Bahrain worth BHD 200,000 or more (approx. ₹4.4 crore or $530,000)

• Individuals with exceptional talent in fields like science, arts, entrepreneurship, or sports Dependents—spouse, children, and parents—can also be sponsored under the same visa. How it compares with UAE’s Golden Visa “While the UAE Golden Visa is more globally recognised, with pathways for professionals, creatives, scientists, and students, its eligibility thresholds are higher and the process more selective,” said Boiko. For instance, investors in the UAE often need to commit upwards of AED 2 million (approximately ₹4.53 crore), and cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are far more expensive to live in compared to Bahrain. “From a lifestyle perspective, Bahrain offers a slower, more community-oriented environment—ideal for those prioritising work-life balance and affordability,” Boiko said. “It’s especially attractive to Gulf-based expats looking for a permanent base without the financial intensity of the UAE.”

However, he pointed out that the UAE still has stronger infrastructure, global air connectivity, and deeper business ecosystems—particularly in fintech, real estate, and innovation. “When one goes to Dubai, they go to highly improved infrastructure,” said Boiko. “When we are talking about Bahrain or Qatar, things are different. On the other hand, it gives you more opportunity, because the country is growing.” Caveats for Indian applicants According to Boiko, while the Bahrain Golden Visa may appeal to Indian professionals, retirees, and high-net-worth individuals, there are a few conditions to keep in mind: 1. It does not lead to citizenship

Bahrain’s Golden Visa is a long-term residency permit, not a route to citizenship. Dual citizenship is not permitted in either Bahrain or India, so if you’re looking for a second passport for global mobility or security, this is not the path. The same applies to the UAE. 2. You must maintain your investment or income If you qualify by property ownership, the minimum BHD 200,000 property must be retained. Selling the asset without meeting another eligibility criterion could result in cancellation of your visa. 3. Renewal is conditional The visa is valid for 10 years, but renewal depends on continued compliance with the original criteria—whether income, pension, or investment.