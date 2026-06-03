Finland's citizenship grants hit record: Indians among top visa seekers

Finland granted citizenship to a record number of people in 2025 even as fewer people came to the Nordic country for work and study.

Figures released by Finland’s Immigration Service (Migri) show that 14,703 people were granted citizenship in 2025, the highest annual number ever recorded. The development comes at a time when Finland is tightening immigration policies and raising the requirements for long-term residence and citizenship.

For Indian professionals and families considering Finland as a destination, the latest data offers a mixed picture. Opportunities remain, particularly for family reunification, but the path to permanent settlement is becoming more demanding.

Record citizenship approvals despite fewer applications According to Migri, Finland approved 14,703 citizenship applications in 2025, surpassing the previous record set in 2024. Interestingly, the number of new citizenship applications fell sharply. Applications dropped 34 per cent year-on-year to 11,237 after Finland introduced stricter citizenship rules in late 2024. The surge in approvals was largely driven by authorities clearing a backlog of applications submitted before the tougher rules took effect. Many applicants had filed their requests in 2023 and 2024 to avoid the upcoming changes. As a result, Finland witnessed a record year for citizenship grants even though demand for citizenship declined.

Immigration slows as work and study permits decline The broader immigration picture tells a different story. Finland recorded a significant fall in first-time residence permits issued for work and study purposes in 2025. The decline reflects a combination of stricter immigration policies, slower economic growth and changing labour market conditions. In recent years, Finland has wooed foreign workers to address labour shortages in sectors such as health care, information technology and manufacturing. However, the government's tighter immigration approach is now beginning to show in the numbers. For prospective migrants, gaining entry through employment or education has become more challenging than it was a few years ago.

Family reunification emerges as the growth area One category stood out against the broader slowdown: family-based immigration. Residence permits granted for family reunification increased by around 10 per cent during 2025, making it the only major immigration stream to register growth. The trend suggests that many migrants who arrived in Finland earlier are now bringing spouses, children and other eligible family members to join them. Asian countries featured prominently among applicants for family residence permits. The Philippines, Sri Lanka and India were among the leading nationalities applying under family reunification provisions. Why the trend matters for Indians The latest figures are particularly relevant for Indian professionals already living and working in Finland.

Many Indians who migrated over the past decade for jobs in technology, engineering and other skilled sectors are now entering a different phase of migration—family settlement and long-term residence. While work and student migration routes have become more restrictive, family reunification remains comparatively stable. This means Indian workers who already hold valid residence permits may continue to have avenues to bring close family members to Finland, subject to eligibility conditions. However, the overall direction of policy remains towards tighter immigration controls. What is changing in Finland's immigration rules? Finland has been steadily raising the bar for long-term settlement.