UK study plans on the cards? Expert explains jobs, visas and prospects

Indian students have traditionally formed one of the largest international cohorts in the United Kingdom, drawn by the global standing of British universities and the post-study work pathway. However, recent migration curbs, tighter dependant rules and rising costs have led to a visible dip in interest, with families questioning employability prospects and long-term returns. In this context, Business Standard spoke to Professor Rachel Sandison, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) at the University of Glasgow, on curriculum reform, hiring realities, visa timelines and what Indian students must do differently. Edited excerpts:

How are UK universities redesigning curricula for 2026 to deliver job-ready skills?

Skills policy remains a central priority across UK government agendas, and universities play a vital role in developing future-ready graduates equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to support thriving economies, tackle societal challenges and enrich culture. By working closely with government and employers, universities ensure their curricula stay aligned with emerging and future skills needs.

At the University of Glasgow, we have embarked on a major curriculum transformation programme designed to enable students to develop future-ready capabilities through excellent teaching practice and experiential learning delivered in partnership with industry. This includes embedding employability throughout courses, aligning learning outcomes with career-relevant competencies, expanding meaningful work experience, developing digital literacy and confidence, and helping students articulate the skills value of their degree. At the same time, we are supporting colleagues to adopt inclusive teaching and advising practices that recognise diverse backgrounds and ways of learning.

What does employability support look like in practice, and how many students and employers engage each year?

Here are some University of Glasgow statistics from the 2024–25 academic year (August 2024 to July 2025):

50% of all students had a completed profile on Glasgow Careers to access support, services and resources

2,600 appointments were delivered

More than 6,000 students attended careers events

Over 1,600 employers engaged in our activities

More than £1 million was paid in student wages through on-campus roles (internships and part-time work)

More than 8,250 job vacancies were promoted through our jobs board and the Student Opportunities Hub

Across the sector, careers services play a central role in connecting students with employers and supporting progression into graduate roles.

What truly differentiates a UK degree today, and how do you demonstrate that value?

UK universities are globally recognised for high academic standards and research-led teaching. Students are taught by academics who are active researchers, ensuring that what they study is informed by the latest developments in each field. Our teaching approach emphasises self-directed learning, encouraging students to take ownership of their academic journey and professional development.

This includes supporting students to understand their strengths, build and articulate their skills, explore career paths aligned with their ambitions, and take confident steps towards their goals. Graduates who demonstrate these qualities are well-positioned to stand out in the UK labour market and globally.

Assessment practices are also evolving. Universities are moving away from high-stakes, traditional exams towards more authentic, practice-based methods that reflect real workplace challenges, including live briefs, problem-based tasks and applied dissertations.

Glasgow graduates also become part of a global community of over 300,000 alumni, creating lifelong connections across industries and continents.

What is the ground reality of the UK job market for international graduates, and where do expectations diverge?

There is no doubt that global job markets are challenging, with slower growth and increased competition for graduate roles. However, it is important to look beyond the headlines. Employers still value graduates and continue to invest in talent from leading universities.

Many graduates believe a degree alone is enough, but UK employers heavily prioritise work experience and demonstration of skills. International students often underestimate the difference between UK recruitment practices and hiring processes compared with their home country. Researching this in advance is important, and careers services can support students while at university.

A degree remains one of the strongest long-term investments you can make. It prepares you not only for a first job but equips you with knowledge, adaptability and critical thinking skills that support a lifetime of career opportunities. Graduates consistently outperform non-graduates in employment rates and earning potential, even during economic downturns.

Despite short-term uncertainty, employers remain focused on innovation and global expansion. They need skilled, future-ready graduates, particularly those who bring international perspectives.

What should Indian students understand early about visas, sponsorship and work routes?

It is important to seek up-to-date visa advice, as immigration rules can change. Universities provide guidance, and in Scotland students can access Scotland’s Migration Service, delivered through Citizens Advice Scotland, which offers free information and personalised support.

A Graduate visa allows you to stay in the UK after successfully completing an eligible course. You must apply before your Student visa expires and only after your university has confirmed successful completion.

Graduate visa duration, following October 2025 rule changes:

2 years if you apply on or before December 31, 2026

18 months if you apply on or after January 1, 2027

3 years if you hold a PhD or other doctoral qualification

Many international students have permission to work a limited number of hours during their studies. This can be a valuable way to gain experience, earn income and build networks. All internships offered through the Student Opportunities Hub are designed to comply with these requirements.

The Skilled Worker route is another option. It is a sponsored visa route requiring a qualifying job offer from an employer with a sponsor licence. Students and graduates can also access Student Circus, a job-readiness platform listing opportunities with UK companies willing to consider sponsorship.

Which skills or sectors are seeing the strongest hiring demand right now?

In the UK, around 80% of employers are subject-agnostic, meaning they actively recruit graduates from any discipline. What matters more is the combination of technical capability, transferable skills and evidence of real-world experience.

Technical skills remain essential, particularly in areas facing shortages such as healthcare, social work, engineering and specialist IT. At the same time, employers increasingly value communication, teamwork, problem-solving, adaptability and critical thinking. They want graduates who can learn quickly and contribute confidently in fast-changing environments.

What should Indian students prioritise in their first 90 days on campus to boost employability?

First, connect early with the Careers Service. Students can meet Peer Careers Supporters for guidance, CV reviews, employer research and referrals to professionally qualified careers consultants. We also run employer engagement events throughout the year and operate a dedicated Student Opportunities Hub that secures exclusive roles. Each year, more than £1 million is paid in student wages through on-campus internships and part-time roles.

Second, join a club or society. This strengthens belonging while building transferable skills and networks. For instance, Glasgow offers more than 300 clubs and societies spanning cultural, academic, sporting and recreational interests.

Third, actively reflect on the skills you are developing through coursework, projects and group work. Being able to recognise and articulate strengths, from critical thinking to digital literacy, helps students stand out in interviews. Regular reflection through feedback and self-assessment enables more informed academic and career decisions.

Beyond grades, what matters most to employers when hiring fresh graduates?

Not all UK employers set minimum academic thresholds, and grades are rarely the sole deciding factor. Employers increasingly adopt skills-based recruitment.

They want concrete evidence that candidates can apply their abilities. Examples drawn from project work, volunteering, internships, part-time jobs or extracurricular activities provide that evidence.

In a competitive market, those who demonstrate curiosity, enthusiasm and potential to grow with the organisation stand out most.