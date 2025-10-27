Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US to photograph green card, visa holders entering and leaving from Dec

US to photograph green card, visa holders entering and leaving from Dec

The US will photograph all non-citizens entering and leaving the country from December 2025, expanding facial recognition checks to green card holders and children

US border patrol agents look out towards Mexico as they keep watch at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California. Reuters/ Mike Blake

CBP already collects fingerprints and photos from many travellers entering the country, including those with visas and green cards. Making these checks compulsory on exit would be new. Reuters/ Mike Blake

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States plans to photograph every non-citizen when they enter and leave the country, citing advances in facial recognition technology that allow wider use at border points.
 
According to a filing in the Federal Register, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will expand photo and biometric checks at land borders, seaports, and airports. The policy applies to anyone who is not a US citizen, including green card holders living in the country.
 
Why this matters
 
The rule was first proposed in 2021. It has returned as part of the Trump administration’s push for tougher border enforcement and closer tracking of departures to prevent people overstaying their visas.
 
 
CBP says the system will help detect forged documents and improve identity checks for travellers leaving or entering the United States.

Also Read

US green card

Green card holders: Staying abroad for over a year can risk your US status

US Citizenship and Immigration Services

US citizenship rules: Stricter civics, English test, neighbourhood check

Trump 'Gold Card' visa: America's image at risk as elitism overtakes talent

Trump 'Gold Card' visa: America's image at risk as elitism overtakes talent

American neighbour

Green card holders: US revives neighbourhood checks for citizenship seekers

Howard Lutnick at USISPF Summit

H-1B visa, green card system flawed, US needs to hire Americans: Lutnick

 
What will change
 
The policy takes effect on December 26, 2025.
 
Changes include:
 
• Photographing non-citizens at all departure points in the U.S.
• Collecting other biometric data where needed
• Expanding facial recognition checks to children under 14 and adults over 79
• Matching new photos with images already held in government systems
 
CBP already collects fingerprints and photos from many travellers entering the country, including those with visas and green cards. Making these checks compulsory on exit would be new.
 
What CBP says
 
“Implementing an integrated biometric entry-exit system that compares biometric data of aliens collected upon arrival with biometric data collected upon departure helps address the national security concerns arising from the threat of terrorism, the fraudulent use of legitimate travel documentation, aliens who remain in the United States beyond their period of authorized stay (overstays) or are present in the United States without being admitted or paroled, as well as incorrect or incomplete biographic data for travellers,” said CBP in its filing.
 
What happens next
 
CBP expects full rollout within three to five years. Public comments must be sent by November 26, 2025, before the system becomes operational the following month.

More From This Section

IGI Airport

Now, OCI cardholders can file e-Arrival cards online 72 hrs before landing

Deported Indians

54 Indians, including 50 from Haryana, deported from US for illegal entry

Donald Trump, Trump

'H-1B visa system spammed with fraud': White House backs Trump's fee hike

London, UK

UK raises fast-track visa and sponsor application fees by up to 75%

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's H-1B visa curbs may lure tech talent to China, warns US lawmaker

Topics : US green card US visa US immigration immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon