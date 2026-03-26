Sweden plans 'honest living' rule; breach may trigger deportation: Report

Sweden has proposed a Bill calling for “honest living” rule by immigrants — a proposal that could lead to residence permit cancellations and deportation of people who fail to meet requirements, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The government proposed the Bill on Tuesday, signalling a stricter compliance regime for foreign residents. “Following laws and rules is a given, but it must also be a given that we do our best to live responsibly and not harm our country,” said Migration Minister Johan Forssell at a press conference.

Migrants who ignore debts, fail to follow the decisions of Swedish authorities, or misuse welfare “do not have the right to be here”, he said, according to AFP.

The Bill’s “honest living” interpretation expands the grounds on which residence permits can be revoked. “Hederligt levnadssätt” (honest lifestyle) and “vandel” (conduct/behavior) are concepts in Swedish law, specifically in immigration and citizenship law, referring to the requirement that an individual lives in a manner that is respectable, law-abiding, and in accordance with societal norms. Under the proposal, authorities could act against migrants for: Ignoring payment of debts

Not complying with official decisions

Cheating the welfare or benefits system

Providing false or misleading information in applications

Working without paying taxes

Failing to settle fines The Bill also seeks to widen deportation powers in cases involving security concerns or false declarations during immigration processes.

Timeline and policy context If approved by the Swedish parliament, the rule is expected to come into force on July 13, 2026, according to multiple reports. The move revives elements of a “good conduct” requirement that existed in Sweden’s migration laws before 2005. The proposal is part of the Centre-right government’s broader immigration overhaul, backed by the Sweden Democrats, ahead of national elections scheduled for September 2026. What it means for migrants Sweden remains a key destination for professionals, particularly in information technology, engineering, research, and health care. The proposed changes will apply to those holding temporary or permanent residence permits.