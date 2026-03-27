The UK government will refuse study visa applications from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon and Myanmar, as part of a wider move to curb what it calls misuse of the immigration system.

In a post on X, the UK Home Office said on Thursday, “Our crackdown on visa abuse is now in force.”

“From today, study visas will be refused for applicants from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon and Myanmar.”

“We will always offer sanctuary to those genuinely fleeing danger, but we must stop those exploiting our generosity.”

Work visas for Afghan nationals have also been suspended.

The move comes weeks after UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood accused some applicants of entering through legal routes and later seeking asylum.

The government said the decision follows a rise in asylum claims from people who first arrived in Britain on visas, including student routes. Mahmood said on March 4 that Britain would continue to offer refuge to those fleeing conflict and persecution, but added that the system must not be misused. ALSO READ: US took $1 billion in fees for unprocessed visa, immigration cases: Report “That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity. I will restore order and control to our borders,” said Shabana Mahmood. Why the UK has paused visas for four nationalities

According to figures from the UK Home Office, 39 per cent of the 100,000 people who claimed asylum in 2025 had first entered the country through a legal migration route such as a study visa. Officials said asylum claims from students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan accounted for a large share of the increase recorded between 2021 and September 2025. The visa restrictions will be introduced through a change to immigration rules on Thursday. Between 2021 and the year ending September 2025, the proportion of Afghan asylum claims to study visas issued was 95 per cent.

Applications by students from Myanmar increased sixteen-fold over the same period. Claims in the year ending September 2025 by students from Cameroon and Sudan rose to more than 330 per cent of the number recorded in 2021, according to government data. ALSO READ: How Canada, UK and Australia's New Visa Rules Are Changing the Game for Indian Students in 2026 While the government reduced student asylum claims by 20 per cent during 2025, those arriving on study visas still account for 13 per cent of all claims in the system. Previous threats of visa restrictions Mahmood had earlier warned that similar steps could be taken against Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in November unless their governments agreed to take back their nationals.

Following that warning, the UK reached cooperation agreements with the three countries and began returning individuals through deportation flights. Further asylum changes expected Mahmood is expected to announce additional measures to tighten the asylum system in a speech on Thursday. Earlier this week, she said every refugee granted protection in the UK would receive temporary status lasting 30 months. Under the new approach, individuals whose home countries are later considered safe by the UK government will be expected to return. The changes follow a shift in approach under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with a stronger stance on migration and border control.