New US visa-bond list out: Who pays up to $15,000 from today and why

Starting today, the United States Department of State has expanded its visa-bond pilot programme, identifying a group of countries whose nationals may be required to pay a refundable bond when applying for US business or tourist visas.

Also Read: Green card holders beware: These 10 mistakes can cost you US residency The updated list, issued on January 8, 2026, sets out who could be affected, when the requirement takes effect for each country, and how the system will work in practice. The rule applies to B1 and B2 visas, commonly used for short-term business trips and tourism.

What are visa bonds

Visa bonds are financial guarantees asked of certain non-immigrant visa applicants to ensure they follow US immigration rules. Under the pilot, applicants who otherwise qualify for a B1 or B2 visa may be required to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. The programme is based on Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and a temporary final rule that brings the pilot into force. According to the State Department, the countries selected show higher B1 and B2 overstay rates in Department of Homeland Security Entry/Exit Overstay Reports. Countries subject to visa bonds The visa-bond requirement may apply to nationals travelling on passports from the following countries. The date in brackets indicates when the rule takes effect for applications from that country.

Algeria (January 21, 2026) Angola (January 21, 2026) Antigua and Barbuda (January 21, 2026) Bangladesh (January 21, 2026) Benin (January 21, 2026) Bhutan (January 1, 2026) Botswana (January 1, 2026) Burundi (January 21, 2026) Cabo Verde (January 21, 2026) Central African Republic (January 1, 2026) Côte d’Ivoire (January 21, 2026) Cuba (January 21, 2026) Djibouti (January 21, 2026) Dominica (January 21, 2026) Fiji (January 21, 2026) Gabon (January 21, 2026) The Gambia (October 11, 2025) Guinea (January 1, 2026) Guinea-Bissau (January 1, 2026) Kyrgyzstan (January 21, 2026) Malawi (August 20, 2025) Mauritania (October 23, 2025) Namibia (January 1, 2026)

Nepal (January 21, 2026) Nigeria (January 21, 2026) Sao Tome and Principe (October 23, 2025) Senegal (January 21, 2026) Tajikistan (January 21, 2026) Tanzania (October 23, 2025) Togo (January 21, 2026) Tonga (January 21, 2026) Turkmenistan (January 1, 2026) Tuvalu (January 21, 2026) Uganda (January 21, 2026) Vanuatu (January 21, 2026) Venezuela (January 21, 2026) Zambia (August 20, 2025) Zimbabwe (January 21, 2026) The requirement applies regardless of where the visa application is submitted. How the bond amount is decided The bond amount, $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, is decided during the visa interview. If a bond is required, applicants must submit Department of Homeland Security Form I-352, also known as the Immigration Bond, and formally agree to the bond terms.

The State Department has made it clear that paying a bond does not guarantee visa approval. If an applicant submits a payment without being directed to do so by a consular officer, the money will not be refunded. Where and how the bond is paid Applicants should not submit Form I-352 unless a consular officer specifically instructs them to do so. All payments must be made through Pay.gov, the US government’s official electronic payments platform. Also Read: US immigration crackdown risks jobs, costs and voter trust ahead of polls The State Department has warned applicants against using agents or third-party websites. Any payments made outside official US government systems are not the responsibility of the US government.

Designated ports of entry Applicants who post a visa bond face additional travel conditions. Bonded visa holders can enter and leave the United States only through designated ports of entry. Failure to follow these rules could result in denied entry or an unrecorded exit, which may affect bond refunds. The currently designated ports are: • Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), from August 20, 2025 • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), from August 20, 2025 • Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), from August 20, 2025 • Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), from January 1, 2026 • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), from January 1, 2026

• Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), from January 1, 2026 • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), from January 1, 2026 • Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), from January 1, 2026 • Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL), from January 1, 2026 The State Department has said additional ports will be added in phases. When a visa bond is refunded A visa bond is refunded if: • Department of Homeland Security records show the visa holder departed on or before the authorised date of stay. • The visa holder does not travel to the United States before the visa expires.

• The visa holder applies for entry but is refused admission at a US port of entry. US authorities say the bond is intended to ensure compliance with visa conditions, not to raise revenue. What counts as a bond breach If the Department of Homeland Security suspects a breach, the case is referred to US Citizenship and Immigration Services for review. A bond may be forfeited if: • The visa holder leaves the United States after the authorised stay period. • The visa holder overstays and does not depart. • The visa holder seeks an adjustment of status, including applying for asylum.