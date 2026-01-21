US immigration crackdown risks jobs, costs and voter trust ahead of polls

US President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration policy has become a politically risky issue for both Republicans and Democrats ahead of the November midterm elections, as public unease grows over the conduct of immigration enforcement officers, according to a report by Reuters.

While Republicans have traditionally relied on strong law and order messaging, recent incidents involving the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) are complicating that strategy. Democrats face their own vulnerabilities as debates intensify over whether ICE should be reformed or dismantled.

What triggered the backlash

Public concern escalated after an ICE officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman, Renee Good, in Minneapolis on January 7, triggering protests and renewed scrutiny of enforcement tactics. A Reuters/Ipsos poll cited in the report showed that most Americans now disapprove of how ICE officers operate, with even Republican voters divided on whether agents should do more to avoid harming people.

According to Reuters, criticism has focused on practices such as officers wearing masks, using zip ties on children, and detaining or injuring US citizens during raids.

Why this matters politically

Republicans control both the US Senate and the House of Representatives. However, analysts quoted by Reuters warn that public anger over immigration enforcement could weaken the party’s appeal, especially at a time when voters are already frustrated by high prices and economic pressures.

Nathan Gonzales, editor of Inside Elections, told Reuters that Democrats could benefit if voters believe Trump has exceeded the mandate they gave him on immigration. Analysts say Democrats are well placed to regain control of the House and could also narrow the Republican majority in the Senate.

Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, said the situation mirrors past moments when public opinion shifted sharply following high-profile incidents involving state authority, Reuters reported.

Democrats face risks too

The issue is not one-sided. Some Democratic leaders and activists have called for abolishing ICE, a position that worries party strategists. Reuters noted that Democrats fear voters concerned about border security and crime could turn against them if the party is seen as weak on enforcement.

Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank, warned that the ought to be on reforming enforcement rather than eliminating it, according to the report.

More enforcement planned

Despite the controversy, the Trump administration plans to expand immigration enforcement this year. Reuters reported that Congress has approved funding for ICE to hire thousands of new agents, detain over 100,000 migrants at a time, and expand surveillance. The push is also expected to include tougher action against employers suspected of hiring undocumented workers.

Internal Republican criticism

Notably, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine criticised what she described as “excessive” ICE tactics and called for oversight hearings, Reuters said. While the Department of Homeland Security defended the agency’s actions, independent researchers and advocacy groups have disputed official claims about the criminal background of those arrested.

As the election approaches, Reuters reports that immigration enforcement is shaping up as a rare issue where both Republicans and Democrats risk alienating key voter groups, making it one of the most unpredictable factors in the US midterm campaign.