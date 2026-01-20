Green card holders beware: These 10 mistakes can cost you US residency

A green card, officially known as the Permanent Resident Card, is no longer being treated as an unconditional right to live in the United States, the Donald Trump administration has made clear in recent weeks. Authorities have arrested green card-holding activists and moved to deport some of them, describing the cases as national security concerns.

At the same time, the administration has announced that nationals of 75 countries will not be granted permanent residency while officials review how much welfare support migrants from these countries use. Even nationals outside this list, including Indians, are being advised to take extra care.

What a green card allows

A green card is a US government identity document that confirms a person has lawful permanent residence, giving them the right to live and work in the United States indefinitely while keeping their original citizenship. It is issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services and is often a step towards citizenship. While the status is permanent, the physical card usually needs renewal every 10 years.

Immigration attorney Moumita Rahman, speaking in a recent YouTube video, said many lawful permanent residents put themselves at risk without realising it. She walked through common errors that can lead to loss of status:

1. Staying outside the US for too long

A green card holder can travel or work abroad, but long absences can raise questions. Trips longer than six months may be used to argue that a person has abandoned US residency. Rahman said it is safer to spend at least nine to 10 months each year in the United States.

2. Weak ties to the United States

A lack of clear connections to the country can also cause problems. Rahman said having a fixed US address, bank accounts, credit cards, tax filings, employment, close family members, or school-going children helps show that the US remains the main home.

3. Criminal convictions

“This is not about a speeding ticket or a parking fine,” Rahman said. She was referring to offences such as fraud, theft, shoplifting, domestic abuse, or causing physical harm, which can all put permanent residency at risk.

4. Not paying taxes

US authorities are paying closer attention to tax records. Green card holders are required to file Form 1040 and report worldwide income to the Internal Revenue Service. “Failing to do this can have immigration consequences,” Rahman said.

5. False claims to immigration authorities

Even accidental false claims can be costly. Claiming US citizenship on a form, registering to vote, voting in an election, or applying for a US passport can lead to revocation of a green card.

6. Missing Form I-751 deadlines

Those who receive a conditional green card through marriage must file Form I-751 within the 90-day window before the card expires. “Not filing on time can lead to loss of status and removal proceedings,” Rahman said.

7. Suspicion of a sham marriage

Genuine couples can still attract scrutiny if they do not show evidence of a shared life, such as joint finances or a common residence.

8. Misrepresentation to officials

“Withholding information is also a problem,” Rahman said. Hiding past deportations, earlier immigration violations, or giving incorrect employment details can all jeopardise permanent residency.

9. Failing to update address details

Green card holders must inform USCIS within 10 days of moving by submitting Form AR-11. Not doing so can create complications during future applications or reviews.

10. Voluntary abandonment

Submitting Form I-407 means formally giving up a green card. Rahman warned that this should only be done when a person genuinely intends to abandon US residency, as signing it permanently surrenders the status.