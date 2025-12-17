Canada Express Entry: 5,000 PR invites issued as CRS score falls to 515

Canada on Tuesday issued 5,000 invitations to apply for permanent residency under a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) Express Entry draw.

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cutoff fell to 515, five points lower than the previous CEC draw and 16 points lower than the draw held on November 26, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

This came just a week after a large CEC draw on December 10, when IRCC invited 6,000 candidates with a CRS cutoff score of 520.

Together, the two rounds saw 11,000 invitations issued within seven days, making them among the biggest Canadian Experience Class draws in recent months.

What were the details of the draw Program: Canadian Experience Class Date and time: December 16, 2025 Number of invitations issued: 5,000 CRS score of lowest-ranked candidate invited: 515 Rank required: 5,000 or above Tie-breaking rule: September 9, 2025 at 18:58:59 UTC IRCC said that if more than one candidate had the lowest score, the cutoff was decided by the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profile. Who qualifies under the Canadian Experience Class The Canadian Experience Class is meant for skilled workers who already have work experience in Canada and are part of the labour force.

• To be eligible, applicants must meet these conditions. • At least one year of full-time or equivalent part-time skilled work experience in Canada within the last three years • Work experience must fall under TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3 of the National Occupational Classification • The work must have been legally obtained while authorised to work in Canada ALSO READ: US visa ban on 20 nations: Foreign students, migrants to be affected • Work experience gained while studying full-time does not count What language requirements apply under CEC Minimum Canadian Language Benchmark scores are mandatory. TEER 0 and 1 occupations require higher language scores than TEER 2 and 3 roles.

There is no mandatory education requirement under the Canadian Experience Class. However, Canadian or foreign education can add valuable CRS points. Applicants who are currently working in Canada are not required to show proof of settlement funds. What is an Express Entry draw An Express Entry draw is a selection round run by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Candidates submit profiles to the Express Entry pool and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. IRCC then issues invitations to apply for permanent residency to candidates who meet or exceed the cutoff score set for that draw.

What does the CRS cutoff score mean The CRS cutoff score is the minimum score needed to receive an invitation in a particular draw. Candidates with scores equal to or higher than the cutoff are invited to apply. Cutoff scores change from draw to draw, depending on how many invitations are issued and how competitive the pool is at that time. Who is eligible for Canadian Experience Class draws CEC draws are open to candidates who have gained at least one year of skilled work experience in Canada in the last three years. Applicants must meet language requirements and must have worked in a TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3 occupation under the National Occupational Classification.

What does TEER mean TEER stands for Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities. It was introduced under the NOC 2021 system to classify occupations based on skill level and job duties. TEER 0 – management occupations These are senior leadership roles that involve decision-making and oversight. Examples include: Chief executive officer Financial manager Engineering manager IT manager Construction manager Restaurant and food service manager Sales, marketing or advertising manager Healthcare manager TEER 1 – professional occupations These roles usually require a university degree and specialised training. Examples include: Software engineer Data scientist Civil, mechanical or electrical engineer

Architect Lawyer Physician or specialist doctor Dentist Pharmacist University professor Financial analyst Economist TEER 2 – technical and skilled trades These occupations often require a college diploma, apprenticeship or several years of experience. Examples include: Computer network technician Web developer Mechanical engineering technologist Electrical technologist Industrial electrician Plumber Welder HVAC technician Medical laboratory technologist Dental hygienist Graphic designer TEER 3 – intermediate occupations These jobs usually require post-secondary education, on-the-job training or specific certifications. Jobs included are: Administrative assistant Accounting technician or bookkeeper Payroll administrator Early childhood educator Baker Butcher Heavy equipment operator Transport truck driver