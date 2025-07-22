Home / Immigration / India YPS ballot open: Apply to live, study, work in UK for 2 years

India YPS ballot open: Apply to live, study, work in UK for 2 years

Indians aged 18-30 can now apply for the UK's Young Professionals Scheme; ballot open till 1:30 pm IST on July 24, 2025

UK, United Kingdom
India Young Professionals visa scheme allows Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to two years. Photo: Reuters
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Here’s an opportunity for young Indians who wish to study or work in the United Kingdom. The latest India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) ballot is now open and will close at 1:30 pm India Standard Time on July 24, 2025.
 
This visa scheme allows Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to two years. In addition to employment, it also permits short-term study during the stay.
 
Who can apply
 
To be eligible, applicants must:
 
• Be an Indian citizen aged between 18 and 30 (you can apply even if you turn 31 after the visa is issued)
• Hold a recognised bachelor’s degree or higher
• Have at least £2,530 (around ₹3 lakh) in savings held for 28 consecutive days
• Not have children under 18 who live with them or for whom they’re financially responsible
• Not have previously held a Youth Mobility or India YPS visa
 
There are 3,000 visa places available in 2025. Most were allocated in February. The remaining slots are being released in this second and final ballot for the year.
 
How to enter the ballot
 
To enter, visit the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) website during the application window and submit:
 
• Full name and date of birth
• Passport details along with a scanned copy or photo
• Phone number and email address
 
Only one entry per person is allowed. Multiple entries will be discarded. It’s free to apply for the ballot.
 
If you are selected
 
If selected, you’ll receive an email inviting you to apply. From that date, you’ll have 90 days to:
 
• Submit your online visa application
• Pay the visa fee of £319
• Pay the immigration health surcharge of £1,552
• Provide biometric details via the UK Immigration ID Check app or a visa centre
 
You must travel to the UK within six months of your visa being issued, according to the UK government.
 
What the visa lets you do
 
Those granted a visa under the scheme can:
 
• Live and work in the UK for up to 24 months
• Study short-term courses
• Travel in and out of the country freely
• Be self-employed, provided the business has no staff, equipment costs are below £5,000, and premises are not owned
 
What to keep handy while applying
 
To avoid last-minute stress, keep the following ready:
 
• Scanned copy of your passport
• Degree certificate
• Recent bank statement showing the required funds
• Biometric centre information, in case in-person appointment is required
 
Checklist before you apply
 
• Confirm you meet the age, nationality, degree, and financial requirements
• Prepare all required documents
• Mark the ballot window: July 22 to July 24, 1:30 pm IST
• Submit only one ballot entry
• Check your email for the result within two weeks of ballot closure
• If invited, apply online within the 90-day deadline
 
If you don’t get selected this round, you can try again in the next ballot, expected in early 2026.
 
For more details, visit the official UK government page (www.gov.uk/india-young-professionals-scheme-visa).

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

