Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US immigration visa fee hike: Costs rise by up to 600% in some categories

US immigration visa fee hike: Costs rise by up to 600% in some categories

New US immigration fees are in effect for asylum, parole, TPS and SIJ cases under H.R. 1. Most Indians on work and study visas remain unaffected

USCIS

USCIS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that manages the country's immigration and naturalization system. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Now, anyone filing for certain immigration benefits in the United States will have to pay extra charges. A Federal Register notice published on July 22, 2025, confirmed that the new fees, introduced under the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill, apply to asylum, parole, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) cases.
 
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the new amounts are on top of existing filing charges. “From August 21, we will reject any case that does not include the required payment,” USCIS said in a statement.
 
This fresh round of higher fees comes against the backdrop of a sweeping immigration crackdown under Donald Trump’s second term.
 
 
What has changed
 
The rule introduces mandatory charges that, in most cases, cannot be waived:

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

Got a US Visa rejection? Here's how to tell if it is temporary or final

Pargat Singh

Cong MLA urges Centre to intervene after US halts truck drivers' visas

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

2 killed, several injured as LPG tanker catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

trucker

US truck driver visa pause just start of wider work visa scrutiny: Decoded

Donald Trump

55 million US visa holders under review, risk revocation or deportation

 
Asylum applications (Form I-589): $100 filing fee, plus $100 each year while the case is pending.
Work permit for asylum seekers (Form I-765, category (c)(8)): $550 for the first card; $275 for each renewal, in addition to the existing filing fee of $470–$520, marking a 50% increase
Parole-based work permits: $550 for an initial card; $275 for a renewal. For many categories this means combined totals of $1,020–$1,070, marking a 50% increase
Temporary Protected Status (Form I-821): $500 new fee on top of the existing $50 filing charge and $30 biometrics cost, taking the total to $580 (more than 600% rise)
Special Immigrant Juvenile petitions (Form I-360): $250, where no fee was charged before.
 
USCIS has said all these amounts will rise annually with inflation.
 
Who will be affected
 
For Indians, the changes mainly touch those using humanitarian or special categories:
 
• Indians applying for asylum will now face new costs at every stage of the process.
• Those granted humanitarian parole or other parole entry routes will pay higher fees for work permits.
• Children of Indian origin qualifying under SIJ protections must budget for the new $250 charge.
• If India were ever designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), applicants would face the $500 surcharge.
 
Who will not be affected
 
Most Indian migrants are not within the scope of these changes:
 
• Professionals on H-1B, L-1, O-1 and other work visas do not need EADs.
• F-1 students on OPT and STEM OPT continue paying the standard EAD fee without the $550 add-on.
• Family and employment-based Green Card applicants remain unaffected, as adjustment of status and related work permits are not part of the H.R. 1 list.
 
Other fee hikes this year
 
The United States has also raised a series of other immigration charges in 2025. Earlier this year, the State Department increased the B1/B2 visitor visa fee — covering tourist and business travellers — from $185 to $245, the first rise in more than a decade.
 
Bond amounts under the “Catch and Release” programme were revised upwards, with minimums jumping from $1,500 to $5,000 depending on case type. At the same time, USCIS adjusted its broader fee schedule, making H-1B extensions, family petitions, adjustment of status and naturalisation applications more expensive.
 
Wider crackdown under Trump
 
The Trump administration has also announced that it is reviewing the records of all 55 million valid US visa holders worldwide for potential violations that could trigger revocation or deportation. Alongside this review are steps such as pausing certain worker visas, reviving the Visa Integrity Fee, and sharply raising application costs. Together, these measures form part of the administration’s broader strategy of tightening the immigration system and making it harder — and costlier — for foreigners to enter or remain in the United States.

More From This Section

Photo: Shutterstock

India Post suspends US services: What it means for students, families

illegal immigrants caught at US

US illegal immigrants hit 14 mn in 2023, India among top source nations

Canada

Want PR and job in Canada? French may be the new ticket in for Indians

London, UK

UK student visas for Indians drop 11% as work visas fall 48% in 2025

Trump's tariffs on India

Lying about US citizenship means lifetime ban, USCIS warns immigrants

Topics : US visa US immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon