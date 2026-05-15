US Visa Bulletin June 2026: EB-1, EB-2 dates move backwards for Indians

Indian professionals waiting for Green Cards may face delays after the US State Department changed priority dates for key categories in its June 2026 Bulletin, signalling annual immigration quotas will likely be trimmed.

In a process called “retrogression”, the government moved the eligibility dates for Green Cards backward. For those with advanced degrees (EB-2), the line jumped back by nearly a year, meaning anyone who applied after September 2013 will have to continue waiting. Even the “fast-track” category for senior managers and researchers (EB-1) saw a three-month setback.

The move is expected to affect thousands of Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas, especially those employed in technology, engineering, consulting and research roles. The State Department said the retrogression was necessary because of “high demand by Indian applicants for EB-1 and EB-2 visas.

It warned that visas could contract further if annual limits are exhausted before September 30. What changed in the June 2026 Visa Bulletin? The latest bulletin shows a mixed picture for Indian applicants across employment-based green card categories. Employment-based green card final action dates for India Category May 2026 June 2026 Movement EB-1 April 1, 2023 December 15, 2022 Backward movement EB-2 July 15, 2014 September 1, 2013 Sharp backward movement EB-3 November 15, 2013 December 15, 2013 Slight forward movement While EB-3 moved ahead marginally by one month, the gains are unlikely to offset the broader backlog pressures facing Indian applicants.

The bulletin also flagged concerns in the EB-5 unreserved investor category for Indians, stating that rising demand could force retrogression or temporary unavailability next month. Why does retrogression matter? A retrogression means applicants have to wait longer before their green card applications can move forward. In the US immigration system, applicants receive a “priority date” based on when their employer or sponsor files the immigrant petition. The Visa Bulletin determines which priority dates are currently eligible for final approval. If the final action date moves backwards, applicants whose priority dates are no longer current must continue waiting.

For many Indians, this has practical implications beyond permanent residency: Delays in filing or processing adjustment of status applications (I-485)

Longer dependence on H-1B visa renewals

Delays in obtaining employment authorisation documents and travel permits

Career uncertainty linked to employer sponsorship requirements The issue is particularly severe for Indians because US immigration law imposes a 7 per cent per-country cap on employment-based green cards, regardless of a country’s population or demand levels. India remains one of the largest sources of skilled immigrants to the US, especially in the technology sector, resulting in decades-long waiting periods in some categories.

Family-sponsored categories show limited movement The June 2026 bulletin also brought changes in family-sponsored green card categories for Indians. The F2A category, meant for spouses and minor children of permanent residents, advanced significantly to January 1, 2025 from August 1, 2024. However, other categories continued to remain heavily backlogged. The F4 category for siblings of US citizens stayed stuck at November 1, 2006. What applicants should watch now Immigration experts expect visa demand from Indian applicants to remain high through the remainder of the US financial year, which runs from October to September. The State Department has already indicated that additional retrogression or temporary suspension of visa availability is possible if annual limits are reached early.