ICE agents at US airports: What visa, green card holders must know

Thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees in the United States are on leave due to a partial government shutdown, forcing authorities to find ways to manage growing crowds at airport terminals.

In response, the Trump administration has deployed officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to support operations. On Monday, ICE personnel were sent to at least 14 airports after more than 3,450 TSA officers, about 11.8 per cent of the workforce, did not report for duty on Sunday, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data.

Concerns over enforcement role

The presence of ICE agents inside airports has raised concerns about whether immigration enforcement could take place in domestic terminals. Officials have said the deployment is meant to assist with operations rather than enforcement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said federal authorities had clarified that “this deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities.”

Even so, ICE agents continue to hold their legal powers. If they suspect an immigration violation, they can approach individuals, ask questions and, in some cases, detain them.

What visa, green card holders and undocumented migrants must do amid ICE presence

US-based immigration attorney Abhisha Parikh outlined what different groups should keep in mind in a social media post.

What to do if you are undocumented or out of status

• Avoid airports unless there is no alternative, especially if you have overstayed a visa or rely on programmes such as DACA, TPS or humanitarian parole

• Discretionary protections may not always be recognised by officers on the ground

• Passenger data may be checked against enforcement databases before boarding

• Seek legal advice before travelling

What to do if stopped by ICE

• Remain calm and avoid giving unnecessary information

• Do not provide false statements, as this is a federal offence

• Do not sign documents without legal advice

• You can invoke your rights under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments

• You are not required to answer questions about your birthplace or immigration status

Parikh said, “The 4th and 5th Amendments protect everyone on US soil regardless of status. ICE needs reasonable suspicion to stop you and probable cause to arrest you.”

What to do if you have legal status

Lawful permanent residents

• Carry your green card at all times

• Past criminal records may increase the risk of detention or further checks

Visa holders

• Visas can be revoked without prior notice

• Carry documents such as your I-94 and approval notices

If approached: “Am I free to leave?”

If detained: “I want an attorney. I am exercising my right to remain silent.”

What to do if you are a US citizen

• ICE cannot deport US citizens

• You are not required to show identification to ICE

• You may refuse to answer questions and walk away

If stopped, you may ask: “Am I being detained, or am I free to go?”

More than 200 US citizens have reportedly been wrongly detained by immigration agents since January 2025.

What to do if you witness an enforcement encounter

According to Parikh:

• You may observe and record from a safe distance

• You are not required to answer questions about someone else

• You may assist by contacting a person’s family or lawyer if requested

• Avoid physical proximity, which may be seen as interference

Agency powers at airports

CBP – international arrivals

• Can search luggage, individuals and devices without a warrant

• Citizens and permanent residents cannot be denied entry, but may face additional screening

• Visa holders may be refused entry

TSA – security checkpoints

• Responsible only for flight safety screening

• No authority for immigration enforcement

ICE – domestic terminals

• Requires reasonable suspicion to stop and probable cause to arrest

• Cannot search phones without consent or a warrant

Steps to take before travelling

Parikh advised travellers to prepare in advance:

• Carry printed copies of all immigration documents and boarding passes

• Disable biometric unlocking features on devices

• Memorise a lawyer’s contact number

• Arrange a power of attorney if responsible for minor children

• Record details of any encounter as soon as possible

Airports where ICE has been deployed

ICE agents have been confirmed at the following airports:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

William P. Hobby Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport

Officials said more airports could see similar deployments if staffing shortages continue.

What ICE agents are doing at airports

Authorities have clarified that ICE agents are not replacing TSA officers or conducting screening duties.

TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl said, “conducting non-specialised security support, manning the exit lanes, crowd management, line control … to help alleviate the challenges that our officers are facing.”

At several airports, ICE personnel are helping manage queues and guide passengers through terminals.

What travellers should expect

The immediate impact remains longer wait times and operational strain. Travellers have been advised to arrive well in advance and not rely on standard TSA wait-time estimates, which are not being updated during the shutdown.

Some airports are asking passengers to allow four hours or more for security clearance.

There is no confirmed timeline for how long ICE agents will remain in place. Their deployment is tied to staffing shortages, which depend on when normal funding and staffing levels are restored.