ICE agents at US airports: What visa, green card holders must know
ICE officers have been deployed across US airports to manage crowds during a TSA staff shortfall, raising questions on enforcement and traveller rights
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
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Thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees in the United States are on leave due to a partial government shutdown, forcing authorities to find ways to manage growing crowds at airport terminals.
In response, the Trump administration has deployed officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to support operations. On Monday, ICE personnel were sent to at least 14 airports after more than 3,450 TSA officers, about 11.8 per cent of the workforce, did not report for duty on Sunday, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data.
Concerns over enforcement role
The presence of ICE agents inside airports has raised concerns about whether immigration enforcement could take place in domestic terminals. Officials have said the deployment is meant to assist with operations rather than enforcement.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said federal authorities had clarified that “this deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities.”
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Even so, ICE agents continue to hold their legal powers. If they suspect an immigration violation, they can approach individuals, ask questions and, in some cases, detain them.
What visa, green card holders and undocumented migrants must do amid ICE presence
US-based immigration attorney Abhisha Parikh outlined what different groups should keep in mind in a social media post.
What to do if you are undocumented or out of status
• Avoid airports unless there is no alternative, especially if you have overstayed a visa or rely on programmes such as DACA, TPS or humanitarian parole
• Discretionary protections may not always be recognised by officers on the ground
• Passenger data may be checked against enforcement databases before boarding
• Seek legal advice before travelling
What to do if stopped by ICE
• Remain calm and avoid giving unnecessary information
• Do not provide false statements, as this is a federal offence
• Do not sign documents without legal advice
• You can invoke your rights under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments
• You are not required to answer questions about your birthplace or immigration status
Parikh said, “The 4th and 5th Amendments protect everyone on US soil regardless of status. ICE needs reasonable suspicion to stop you and probable cause to arrest you.”
What to do if you have legal status
Lawful permanent residents
• Carry your green card at all times
• Past criminal records may increase the risk of detention or further checks
Visa holders
• Visas can be revoked without prior notice
• Carry documents such as your I-94 and approval notices
If approached: “Am I free to leave?”
If detained: “I want an attorney. I am exercising my right to remain silent.”
What to do if you are a US citizen
• ICE cannot deport US citizens
• You are not required to show identification to ICE
• You may refuse to answer questions and walk away
If stopped, you may ask: “Am I being detained, or am I free to go?”
More than 200 US citizens have reportedly been wrongly detained by immigration agents since January 2025.
What to do if you witness an enforcement encounter
According to Parikh:
• You may observe and record from a safe distance
• You are not required to answer questions about someone else
• You may assist by contacting a person’s family or lawyer if requested
• Avoid physical proximity, which may be seen as interference
Agency powers at airports
CBP – international arrivals
• Can search luggage, individuals and devices without a warrant
• Citizens and permanent residents cannot be denied entry, but may face additional screening
• Visa holders may be refused entry
TSA – security checkpoints
• Responsible only for flight safety screening
• No authority for immigration enforcement
ICE – domestic terminals
• Requires reasonable suspicion to stop and probable cause to arrest
• Cannot search phones without consent or a warrant
Steps to take before travelling
Parikh advised travellers to prepare in advance:
• Carry printed copies of all immigration documents and boarding passes
• Disable biometric unlocking features on devices
• Memorise a lawyer’s contact number
• Arrange a power of attorney if responsible for minor children
• Record details of any encounter as soon as possible
Airports where ICE has been deployed
ICE agents have been confirmed at the following airports:
Chicago O’Hare International Airport
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
William P. Hobby Airport
John F. Kennedy International Airport
LaGuardia Airport
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport
Philadelphia International Airport
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Pittsburgh International Airport
Southwest Florida International Airport
Officials said more airports could see similar deployments if staffing shortages continue.
What ICE agents are doing at airports
Authorities have clarified that ICE agents are not replacing TSA officers or conducting screening duties.
TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl said, “conducting non-specialised security support, manning the exit lanes, crowd management, line control … to help alleviate the challenges that our officers are facing.”
At several airports, ICE personnel are helping manage queues and guide passengers through terminals.
What travellers should expect
The immediate impact remains longer wait times and operational strain. Travellers have been advised to arrive well in advance and not rely on standard TSA wait-time estimates, which are not being updated during the shutdown.
Some airports are asking passengers to allow four hours or more for security clearance.
There is no confirmed timeline for how long ICE agents will remain in place. Their deployment is tied to staffing shortages, which depend on when normal funding and staffing levels are restored.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:48 AM IST