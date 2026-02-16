As many Indians speak of their US visas being rejected, one applicant recently shared on social media how he secured a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa on his third attempt after two earlier refusals.

The account comes at a time when many H-1B and H-4 visa interview appointments at US consulates in India have been pushed back, in some cases as far as 2027. Those hoping to visit the US on a tourist or business visa are also struggling because of heavy backlogs and tighter screening protocols. The delays followed the introduction of mandatory social media vetting rules, which have slowed processing and reduced the number of interview slots available each day.

B1/B2 visa: Applicant shares third-attempt success

The applicant, Mohammed Alfan, said he was discouraged from applying a third time after refusals in 2022 and 2025 at the US Consulate in Mumbai.

“But I was never ready to give up, because I genuinely had strong reasons to travel,” he wrote in a social media post.

Alfan said he planned to attend a technology conference in the United States. For his third attempt, he chose to apply at the US Consulate in Chennai, saying it felt less crowded and comparatively relaxed.

Speaking about his approach, he said he answered all questions directly and with confidence.

“My last application was 14 months ago in Mumbai. At that time, due to miscommunication, I was unable to properly explain my company’s financials. This time, I came fully prepared with all the correct financial documents,” he wrote.

He said he submitted detailed paperwork, including his previous passport, and responded to follow-up questions about the purpose of his visit and the expected duration of his stay.

Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, “What I learnt is that one shouldn’t give up. Officials are ready to hear your story.”

“Rejections are not permanent. If your visa was refused before, it doesn’t mean it’s the end. Try again,” he added.

According to Alfan, he received his passport within a week of the interview. The visa is valid for 10 years.

Why many Indians face visa refusals under Section 214(b)

A large number of Indian applicants are refused under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. The provision is used when a visa officer is not satisfied that the applicant has strong enough ties to their home country.

Common reasons cited include:

• Weak links to the home country, such as limited family ties, unstable employment or lack of property

• Very short interviews, which may leave little time to explain personal or professional circumstances

• Subjective judgement by visa officers, who have broad discretion in assessing intent

• Higher scrutiny for high-volume categories, including some work, start-up and study profiles

Under US law, applicants must satisfy officials that they will return home after their visit. Business credentials, tax records or prior international travel do not, on their own, guarantee approval.