Home / India News / Delhi CM attack: Second accused arrested in Rekha Gupta assault case

The accused has been identified as Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, official said

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
On Wednesday, CM Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. Khimji (41), an autorickshaw driver, was arrested in connection with the attack. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested another person in connection with the assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, they said.

On Wednesday, CM Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. Khimji (41), an autorickshaw driver, was arrested in connection with the attack.

Tahseen was brought from Gujarat's Rajkot to the capital on Friday night for questioning and was arrested today, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiRekha GuptaassaultDelhi Police

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

