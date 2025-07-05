Home / India News / 17-year-old girl from Punjab gets 100 percentile in 4 of 5 CUET subjects

Ludhiana's Ananaya Jain scored 100 percentile in four subjects and 99.99 in English, making her the only student among 1.07 million to achieve near-perfect scores across the board

Exam
According to NTA data, 17 students scored 100 percentile in three subjects, 150 students in two, and 2,679 in one subject (Photo/Unsplash)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Seventeen-year-old Ananaya Jain from Ludhiana, Punjab, has become the only candidate to have scored 100 percentile in four out of five subjects in this year’s Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG), according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
 
While the exam does not declare a single topper due to its percentile-based scoring system, Ananaya’s performance stands out among the 1.071 million students who took the test.
 
She secured 100 percentile in mathematics, accountancy, economics, and business studies, and narrowly missed a clean sweep by scoring 99.99 percentile in English.
 
“I have a strong interest in economics — it’s my favourite subject. Delhi University offers the best academic environment and peer group, especially in colleges like Hindu and SRCC,” said Ananaya, who also scored 98.8 per cent in her CBSE board exams, according to a Hindustan Times report.
 
The CUET-UG 2025 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 300 cities from May 13 to June 4. The fourth edition of the test will determine admissions to 239 universities — fewer than last year’s 283. 
 
According to NTA data, 17 students scored 100 percentile in three subjects, 150 students in two, and 2,679 in one subject.
 
Among high scorers was Arjav Jain (17) from East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, a student of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, who wants to pursue BA (Hons) Economics at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. Purva Singh from Haryana was also among the top scorers.
 
Candidates this year could choose up to five subjects from 37 options — including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and a general test. Each subject carried 250 marks, with 40 out of 50 multiple-choice questions to be attempted. The marking scheme awarded five marks for each correct answer and deducted one mark for each incorrect answer.
 
After reviewing objections, NTA dropped 28 questions across all subjects and sessions in the final revised answer key released on Friday.

College admissionEntrance Examsentrance testPunjabNational Testing Agency

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

