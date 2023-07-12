Home / India News / 2020 Delhi riots: HC grants bail to ex-AAP councilor Tahir Hussain

2020 Delhi riots: HC grants bail to ex-AAP councilor Tahir Hussain

The cases against the former councillor pertain to alleged rioting during the violence in February 2020

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tahir Hussain is also facing prosecution for the destruction of public property.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

"Bail granted subject to conditions in all 5 FIRs," Justice Anish Dayal said on Wednesday while pronouncing the verdict on the bail applications by Hussain in the cases.

The cases against the former councillor pertain to alleged rioting during the violence in February 2020.

The cases also relate to the injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Hussain's house and the alleged commission of offences of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act.

Hussain is also facing prosecution for the destruction of public property.

Besides the instant FIRs, he is also alleged to have been involved in the "larger conspiracy" behind the riots, along with activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. This case concerns offences under the UAPA.

Topics :Delhi High CourtHigh CourtUmar KhalidDelhi

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

