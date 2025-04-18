22 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

At least 22 Naxalites, 12 of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 40.5 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The cadres, including nine women, turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), citing disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities on local tribals, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The official said they were also impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and the new surrender and rehabilitation policy.

The surrendered Naxalites were active in the Maad (Chhattisgarh) and Nuapada (Odisha) divisions of Maoists, he said.

Chavan said the surrendered cadres included Muchaki Joga (33), deputy commander in PLGA (people's liberation guerrilla army) company no. 1 under Maad division of Maoists, and his wife Muchaki Jogi (28), a member of the same squad, who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.

Among the others were Kikid Deve (30) and Manoj alias Dudhi Budhra (28), both area committee members of Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, he said.

Also Read

The official said seven surrendered cadres carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each, while another Naxalite carried a reward of Rs 50,000.

He said the other surrendered cadres were also involved in multiple attacks on security forces.

The district police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF, and its elite unit CoBRA played a crucial role in their surrender, he said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said.

Last year, 792 Naxalites had surrendered in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma.