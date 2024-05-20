3 stations on Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor to get shops for commuters soon

Commuters on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor may soon enjoy amenities like food outlets, stores, and ATMs at three stations: Sahibabad, Guldhar, and Duhai.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), responsible for executing the Rs 30,000 crore project, has invited bids for commercial spaces at these three stations on the operated section of the corridor to provide these amenities. The last date for bid submission is June 4.

The facilities will be available in commercial spaces within the premises of the stations near the entry and exit areas, according to the bid document available on NCRTC's website.

In the document, NCRTC stated that the purpose of inviting bids is to "monetise the commercial potential of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will act as a source of funds for meeting operational costs."

"To augment non-fare box revenue of NCRTC through licensing of commercial spaces at Sahibabad, Guldhar, and Duhai RRTS stations," it added.

At Sahibabad RRTS station, a built-up area of approximately 165 square metres in the entry/exit block adjacent to Vasundhara and the Sahibabad Industrial Area is available for bidding.

At Guldhar station, a built-up area of approximately 145 square metres is being offered.

At Duhai station, there are two commercial spaces available for bidding at entry/exit Pocket A and Pocket D, measuring approximately 140 and 135 square metres, respectively. These spaces are located on either side of Meerut Road.

This assumes significance given the potential of these three stations on the RRTS. According to NCRTC's Detailed Project Report (DPR), Sahibabad, Guldhar, and Duhai stations may cumulatively see a footfall of around 195,000 in 2024. This is likely to grow to around 323,000 by 2031 and over 480,000 by 2051.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains operate at eight stations on this corridor, along the 34 km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North. It includes Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.

Sources in the know of the process said that the process for opening commercial spaces at other stations will also commence soon.

The currently operated 34 km section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to soon extend up to Meerut South station in Meerut, increasing the operated section length to 42 km.

The entire corridor spans 82 km. The target to commence operation of Namo Bharat trains along the entire corridor has been set for June 2025.