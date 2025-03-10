Home / India News / 6 labourers killed, 11 injured as speeding truck overturns in Maharashtra

The incident took place in Pishor ghat section when the sugarcane-laden truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, an official said

The labourers fell down on the road and got trapped under the heap of sugarcane, the official said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Six labourers were killed and 11 others injured when their speeding truck loaded with sugarcane overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district early on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Pishor ghat section at around 2.30 am when the truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, an official said.

As many as 17 labourers were travelling on the truck, he said.

Its driver lost control over the wheels at the Pishor ghat and as a result, the vehicle overturned.

The labourers fell down on the road and got trapped under the heap of sugarcane, the official said.

"The truck loaded with sugarcane was passing through Kannad-Pishor ghat area and the sugarcane labourers were travelling on the vehicle. It overturned in the ghat area around 2.30 am," an official from Kannad city police station told PTI.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation with the help of local people.

Four labourers were found dead under the heap of sugarcane and two succumbed during treatment, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kisan Rathod (30), Manoj Chavan (23), Mithun Chavan (26), Vinod Chavan (28), Krushna Rathod (30) and Dnyaneshwar Chavan (36). They were from Satkund village and other nearby localities in Kannad, the police said.

The 11 other labourers who suffered injuries were admitted to a government hospital and other medical facilities here, they said.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

