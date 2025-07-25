Bihar failed to submit utilisation reports for ₹70,000 cr projects: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pulled up the Bihar government for failing to submit utilisation certificates for projects worth Rs 70,877 crore.

The report of the CAG on State Finances for the year 2023-24 was tabled in the state assembly on Thursday.

"Despite the requirement of submitting UCs within the stipulated time period, 49,649 outstanding UCs of Rs 70,877.61 crore were not received by the Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlements), Bihar, as on March 31, 2024," it said.

In the absence of UCs, there is no assurance that funds disbursed have been used for the intended purpose, the report said.

"Moreover, high pendency of UCs is fraught with the risk of embezzlement, misappropriation and diversion of funds," it said. Of the total Rs 70,877.61 crore, Rs 14,452.38 crore pertained to the period up to 2016-17. ALSO READ: CAG flags excise lapses in Maharashtra, cites revenue loss of several crore The top five defaulting departments are Panchayati Raj (Rs 28,154.10 crore), Education (Rs 12,623.67 crore), Urban Development (Rs 11,065.50 crore), Rural Development (Rs 7,800.48 crore) and Agriculture (Rs 2,107.63 crore), the report said. The CAG noted that despite the requirement of submitting Detailed Contingent (DC) Bills against the advance money withdrawn through Abstract Contingent (AC) Bills, DC bills against 22,130 AC bills of Rs 9,205.76 crore were pending for submission.