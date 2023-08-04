50% of gig workforce interested in full-time employment, says report

A half of the gig workforce surveyed is interested in full-time employment with stability a major concern among them, according to a report.

Over 50 per cent of gig workers, also known as temporary workers, who were a part of the survey, said they will eventually pursue full-time employment, according to the report by staffing firm Ciel HR Services, which was released on Friday.

The report is based on a survey of 1,200 white-collar gig workers from over 400 organisations across sectors in the country.

While gig work has gained popularity as an alternative form of employment, it appeared that a considerable number of them view it as a temporary or transitional phase in their careers, with the intention of eventually securing a permanent, full-time position, the report added.

It said 41 per cent men and 40 per cent women respondents shared a strong interest in working on different projects.

This suggested that gig workers, regardless of gender, appreciate the opportunity to engage in diverse work experiences, it added.

Meanwhile, the report found that 32 per cent of respondents find uncertainty of their employment as the biggest challenge.

This points to the lack of stability and predictability that gig workers often experience, such as uncertain project opportunities or fluctuating work hours, it noted.

Lack of social security (24 per cent) was another key challenge flagged by those surveyed.

We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the world of work, with gig employment becoming increasingly popular among employers due to its advantages, including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and access to specialised skills. However, gig workers are focusing on stability now more than ever," Ciel HR Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

"As we move forward, it's essential for businesses to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of gig employment and recognising the growing importance of providing stability and growth opportunities for the workforce, Mishra added.