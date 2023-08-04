Home / India News / 50% of gig workforce interested in full-time employment, says report

50% of gig workforce interested in full-time employment, says report

The report is based on a survey of 1,200 white-collar gig workers from over 400 organisations across sectors in the country

Press Trust of India Mumbai
This suggested that gig workers, regardless of gender, appreciate the opportunity to engage in diverse work experiences, it added.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A half of the gig workforce surveyed is interested in full-time employment with stability a major concern among them, according to a report.

Over 50 per cent of gig workers, also known as temporary workers, who were a part of the survey, said they will eventually pursue full-time employment, according to the report by staffing firm Ciel HR Services, which was released on Friday.

The report is based on a survey of 1,200 white-collar gig workers from over 400 organisations across sectors in the country.

While gig work has gained popularity as an alternative form of employment, it appeared that a considerable number of them view it as a temporary or transitional phase in their careers, with the intention of eventually securing a permanent, full-time position, the report added.

It said 41 per cent men and 40 per cent women respondents shared a strong interest in working on different projects.

This suggested that gig workers, regardless of gender, appreciate the opportunity to engage in diverse work experiences, it added.

Meanwhile, the report found that 32 per cent of respondents find uncertainty of their employment as the biggest challenge.

This points to the lack of stability and predictability that gig workers often experience, such as uncertain project opportunities or fluctuating work hours, it noted.

Lack of social security (24 per cent) was another key challenge flagged by those surveyed.

We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the world of work, with gig employment becoming increasingly popular among employers due to its advantages, including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and access to specialised skills. However, gig workers are focusing on stability now more than ever," Ciel HR Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

"As we move forward, it's essential for businesses to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of gig employment and recognising the growing importance of providing stability and growth opportunities for the workforce, Mishra added.

Also Read

Winzo created over 100,000 jobs in gig economy, 70% from tier 2,3 cities

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

Women in informal economy have greater career aspiration than men: Study

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

Indian Navy hosts Papua New Guinea PM on INS Kolkata, INS Sahyadri

UP to partner private sector investor to develop 1,000 ecotourism villages

EC against Parl panel's advice to lower age to contest Assembly polls to 18

Paddy acreage up 3.4% from last year, 28.30 mn hectares brought under crop

Govt pulls up ISMA for premature estimation of 2023-24 sugar output

Topics :gig economyIndian workforceEmployment

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story