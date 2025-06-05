Home / India News / Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

The CM said that this year's World Environment Day theme was to stop the widespread plastic pollution

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
The CM called for building a developed world for future generations while also preserving a healthy nature. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for sustainable and environment friendly development in the state and controlled and democratic use of natural resources.

In a Facebook post on the occasion of World Environment Day, Vijayan said that currently it is an era of increasing crisis due to climate change and environmental degradation and therefore, collective responsibility to protect the ecosystem is important. 

"The development of the state should be sustainable and environment friendly. Instead of blind capitalist exploitation, we should ensure controlled and democratic use of natural resources," he said.

The CM said that this year's World Environment Day theme was to stop the widespread plastic pollution.

He called for building a developed world for future generations while also preserving a healthy nature.  hea

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanWorld Environment DayClimate ChangeKeralaKerala governmentCPI

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

