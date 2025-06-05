Home / India News / Maharashtra aims to plant 100 mn trees for greener future: Fadnavis

Maharashtra aims to plant 100 mn trees for greener future: Fadnavis

Tree plantation should become a people's movement, said CM Fadnavis after a review meeting for the 'Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra' campaign ahead of World Environment Day

The forest department will take the lead on plantations along highways and pilgrimage routes, the CM said (Photo:PTI)
Mumbai
Jun 05 2025
The Maharashtra government has set a target of planting 10 crore trees this year to create a greener and sustainable future for the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Tree plantation should become a people's movement, the CM said after chairing a review meeting for the 'Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra' tree plantation campaign on the eve of the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

"We've set a target of planting 10 crore trees this year, and will aim for the same next year too, because this is not just about numbers, it's about creating a greener, sustainable future for our state," Fadnavis said in a statement after the meeting.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, Maharashtra has consistently led the way by "planting 33 crore and 50 crore trees" in recent years.

"We are confident that we'll surpass this year's target as well," the chief minister said.

Tree plantation must become a people's movement, he said.

"I've urged all departments, local bodies, and social organisations to join hands. The saplings must be 1.5 to 3 years old, and we must ensure their survival and long-term care," Fadnavis said.

"We're leveraging AI, remote sensing and satellite monitoring for real-time tracking and transparency. Directed for optimal use of CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) funds to ensure the impact on ground," he said.

The forest department will take the lead on plantations along highways and pilgrimage routes, the CM said.

"In view of the upcoming industrial growth, we plan to plant one crore trees in Gadchiroli and intensify efforts in Beed, Latur and Jyotiba hills where the tree cover needs urgent attention," he said.

Topics :Devendra FadnavisWorld Environment DayMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

