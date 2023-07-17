Home / India News / 6 people killed in SUV-truck head-on collision in MP's Sagar district

6 people killed in SUV-truck head-on collision in MP's Sagar district

Police said that the offending truck crossed the central divider of GT Karnal road and rammed into truck carrying Kanwar yatris who were going to Haridwar

ANI

Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Six people were killed after an SUV they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, the police said.

Officials said that the accident took place near Sanodha Jatashankar Valley in Sanodha police station area.

"There were seven people in the car at the time of the accident. Four of them died on the spot, while two others were declared dead at the hospital. One of the injured is being treated at the hospital," SP Abhishek Tiwari told ANI.

"The truck driver has been identified, and efforts are being made to arrest him," he said.

According to police, the car was going towards Gadhakota from Sagar while the truck was coming from Gadhakota towards Sagar. Following the impact, the Pajero was blown away. The truck collided with a neem tree which was uprooted and broken.

Sub-divisional police officer Ashok Chaurasia Makronia, Chief Superintendent of police Shekhar Dubey, police station in-charge Ajay Shakya Baheria and Divya Prakash Tripathi reached the spot following the accident.

Earlier, on Thursday, five persons were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck barged into the other truck carrying victims at GT Karnal road.

Police said that the offending truck crossed the central divider of GT Karnal road and rammed into truck carrying Kanwar yatris who were going to Haridwar.

Police said that the accused driver has been arrested in this case. "The accused has been identifed as Pappu Kumar a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh," an official statement said.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

